Aromatic Rakhi Celebration: 6 Perfume Combos for Brother

Rakshabandhan is a time to celebrate the unique bond you share with your brother. What better way to express your love and admiration than through a carefully curated range of perfumes? Here are some gift ideas.

Denver Deo Autograph Collection Maestro: Love a fragrance with strong, woody notes like cedarwood, sandalwood, and vetiver? Denver Deo Autograph Collection Maestro will be your best bet. It embodies confidence and charisma, perfect for a dashing sibling. An intense, powerful and fresh fragrance that begins with notes of bergamot, lemon pineapple, the composition is heated by the aromatic notes of geranium, jasmine and bay leaves. Lower notes will afford you the luxury of cedar, patchouli and sandalwood, blended with tobacco and musk.

Nector Red Rose: Experience the fresh floral aroma extracted from nature’s orchard to lose yourself in the exotic aura of fresh roses. Rose has always been an expression of love and sensuality. Long lasting fragrance of fresh roses is the perfect addition their home needs to fight the unwanted odour and keep their house smelling fresh.

​Denver Ace Deo: Choose a scent with invigorating citrus notes like bergamot, lemon, or orange. It’s a great choice for a brother who loves freshness and energy. You can go for Denver Ace Deo, it has a very fresh, masculine woody citrus aromatic fragrance that will appeal to today’s youth.

Pour Home Air Freshener Nector French Fusion: Is your sibling fond of fresheners and scented candles? If yes, this is a perfect gift idea, they can refresh every corner of their room or bathroom with an aroma so powerful that even the toughest of smells stand no chance. Seasons may change but the French fusion nector continues to offer you a rich palette of fragrances. It has a very fruity fragrance mixed with natural oil extracts, making it a fresh and pleasant fragrance.

Envy Deodarant Noir: Enter the world of noir and Mystery with this deo spray blended with rich French perfume which captivates senses of one around you. It has the base notes of vanilla, cedar wood, sandalwood and musk. Middle notes of cinnamon, cypress and Top notes of grapefruit, red apple and plum, making you smell divine and irresistible.

Shero by Vanesa: An aromatic floral fragrance for women who are tired of looking for good long lasting fragrances. Made up of lily floral notes with a base note of rich essential oils such as Patchouli and Musk. Top notes are exotic fancy fruity while heart is sweet white floral. It is perfect if your sister is fond of floral fragrances. It not only enhances your mood but also boosts your confidence.