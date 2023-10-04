Celebrating love and planet - The blossoming trend of sustainable weddings in India

In Indian culture, weddings hold a special place and one of the most cherished days marking the onset of new beginnings. Indians are known for celebrating the big-fat weddings filled with luxury and pomp at every touch point. However, many couples are planning their wedding mindfully while keeping sustainability at the centerstage. Nirav Thaleshwar, founder of Allegiant Events, gives us some tips on hosting sustainable weddings.

Venue selection - Choosing green spaces over traditional hotels

Traditionally, weddings were often hosted in lavish, water-guzzling hotels that were extravagant but ecologically taxing. However, this trend has seen a shift towards eco-friendly venues. Couples are now opting for green spaces or eco-resorts that minimise excessive lighting, heating, or cooling requirements. This not only conserves energy but also provides a serene and natural backdrop for the celebration.

For instance, the Neemrana Fort Palace in Rajasthan, a historical gem, now proudly boasts sustainable practices such as rainwater harvesting and energy-efficient lighting, making it a top choice for couples seeking both heritage and eco-friendliness in their wedding venue.

Local and seasonal menu - A culinary delight for sustainability

Food is an integral part of any Indian wedding, and couples are now introducing sustainability in their culinary choices too. They opt for locally sourced and seasonal ingredients, reducing the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation. This move supports local farmers and producers and ensures fresher and more flavourful meals for the guests.

A growing trend in this direction is the ‘Farm-to-Table’ concept where couples work closely with local farmers and chefs to curate a menu that celebrates the flavours of the region while minimising environmental impact.

Reduce waste - From single-use reusable and compostable

To minimise waste, couples are avoiding single-use items such as plastic cutlery, plates, and decorations. Instead, they opt for reusable or compostable alternatives. Bamboo cutlery, cloth napkins, and biodegradable tableware have become staples at eco-conscious weddings, reducing the amount of waste generated during the celebration.

Eco-friendly invitations - Digital and seed paper delights

In the thriving digital era, couples are moving away from traditional paper invitations. Digital invites have gained popularity for their convenience and eco-friendliness. Some couples go a step further by choosing seed paper invitations. These invitations can be planted after the event, allowing love to bloom and leaving a lasting positive environmental impact.

Ethical fashion - A sustainable style statement

Sustainability extends to the bride and groom’s wedding attire as well. They are now seeking wedding dresses made from sustainable organic cotton, or considering the option of renting outfits to reduce single-use dependence. When it comes to jewellery, ethical considerations come into play, with increased demand for recycled metals and lab-grown diamonds. Couples are committed to ensuring that their jewellery does not promote child labour, or contribute to heavy mining activities for precious metals.

Sustainable decorations - Eco-friendly elegance

Décor plays a vital role in creating the ambience of a wedding, and now, sustainability is at the heart of it. Locally sourced and seasonal flowers, potted plants, and reusable items like fabrics, buntings, lanterns, and other props bring a lively and eco-friendly atmosphere to the celebration. These choices not only minimise waste but also promote a greener and more visually appealing wedding.

Donations - Giving back to the community

Instead of traditional guest favours, the to-be-weds are making donations to charitable organisations that align with their values. Whether it’s for pet foundations, orphanages, or old-age homes, this thoughtful gesture allows them to give back to the community and make a positive impact in honour of their guests.

Recycling Initiatives - Responsible waste disposal

To encourage responsible waste disposal, wedding planners ensure the placement of labelled recycling bins throughout the wedding venue. Along with the couple, they also coordinate with local organisations to collect any remaining food and distribute it to those in need, thus reducing food wastage and contributing to the well-being of their community.

To sum it up, sustainable wedding as a concept has gone beyond being a mere trend and become a responsible and eco-conscious choice that reflects the changing values of Indian society. By making green choices in every aspect of their wedding, couples and wedding planners are not only creating memorable moments but also leaving a lasting positive impact on the environment and their communities. As this trend continues to thrive in the Indian market, it sends a powerful message that sustainability and celebration can go hand in hand, inspiring future generations to act for a greener way of life.