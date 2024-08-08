Dolce & Gabbana introduces luxury perfume for dogs, but some vets and pet owners are sceptical

Fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has unleashed a new fragrance onto the world, but this time, the target audience isn’t humans. The luxury brand has launched Fefé, an alcohol-free perfume specifically designed for dogs, inspired by co-founder Domenico Dolce’s beloved poodle.

Priced at 99 euros (INR 9,000), the perfume has undergone rigorous testing and claims to adhere to strict safety protocols for animal cosmetics. The company asserts that the fragrance is gentle, well-received by pets, and endorsed by veterinarians.

However, not all experts are convinced. Some veterinarians argue that perfumes can interfere with a dog’s natural scent, which is crucial for their well-being and communication. “Dogs rely on their sense of smell for everything from recognizing their owners to detecting potential health issues,” a veterinarian said. They also added that masking these odours with perfume could hinder a vet’s ability to diagnose underlying problems.

While some dog owners and groomers embrace the idea of pampering their pets with perfume, others view it as an unnecessary step in the humanisation of animals. Francesca Castelli, a dog owner, believes that such products are an exaggerated attempt to impose human aesthetics on pets.

The debate over Fefé highlights a growing trend in the pet industry: the blurring of lines between human and animal care. As luxury brands expand their offerings to include pets, questions about the ethics and practicality of such products are bound to arise.

Ultimately, the decision to perfume a pet is a personal one. But as with any product, it’s essential to weigh the potential benefits against the possible drawbacks.