Fashion meets flavour: The Gift Studio and Anamika Khanna collaborate to elevate your gifting experience

Prepare to elevate your celebrations with a collaboration that’s as exquisite as it is indulgent: The Gift Studio, a premium gifting brand, joins forces with ace fashion designer Anamika Khanna for a limited-edition collection of luxury gift hampers. This exclusive partnership promises to redefine gifting with a touch of haute couture, offering experiences that are as fashionable as they are flavorful. Shivika Goenka and Anamika Khanna talk to us about this partnership, design aesthetics, and more.
Can you tell us about the genesis of the collaboration between The Gift Studio and Anamika Khanna? What inspired this partnership, and what are the core values that both brands share?
Shivika: At The Gift Studio, we’ve always aimed at taking something ordinary and adding a meaningful spin to it. Our collaboration with Anamika Khanna is here, with an intention to further that thought. We wanted to bring an edge to our existing hampers and create something that was never done before and who better to do it than with Anamika who has always been an ardent supporter of the brand. We wanted to take this equation forward and convert it into something tangible. Something that is premium, fashionable and rare. Thst’s how The Gift Studio x Anamika Khanna’s limited edition hampers were born!
How has Anamika Khanna’s signature design aesthetic been incorporated into the hampers?
Shivika: Anamika’s designs are always inspired by the happenings in her life. She very intricately mixes modern with contemporary and this design aesthetic is clearly visible in the designs of our hampers, which take luxury a step further with exclusive Anamika Khanna designs adorning mugs, coasters, and a thermos, adding a touch of fashion to it.
Can you give us an overview of the different types of hampers that are available through this collaboration? Are there any unique or standout items in these hampers that you are particularly excited about?
Shivika: We’ve introduced two exquisite limited edition hampers:
1) Guilt-free Indulgence by Anamika Khanna:
This hamper, as the name suggests, is an exquisite collection that features gourmet products that are completely guilt-free. From sugar-free chocolates to exotic tea blends, all meticulously chosen for their taste and healthfulness. Forget compromising on flavour – this hamper lets you explore luxurious delights without a worry, proving that healthy never looked so good!
2) Leisurely Outdoors by Anamika Khanna:
Imagine a brunch setting where you’re spending quality time with your closest people. This particular hamper is designed keeping that mood in mind. It’s a unique hamper designed to enhance your al fresco moments. Dive into a bounty of snacky treats and discover exotic teas, perfect for enjoying in nature or during a cozy staycation.
These hampers are our Limited Edition Range, and have been curated with handpicked assortment.
What were the primary sources of inspiration for the designs and products included in these hampers?
For what occasions are these hampers particularly suited?
Anamika: Hampers are particularly suited for occasions where mindfulness, luxury, and careful indulgence are valued. They are likely to be well-received at events such as upscale parties, weddings, corporate gatherings, or special celebrations where people appreciate high-quality, thoughtfully curated gifts. These hampers offer a unique blend of contemporary Indian luxury, making them suitable for occasions where individuals want to indulge in luxury with a sense of consciousness and awareness.
Is there an option for buyers to personalise or customise the hampers? If so, what elements can be personalised or customised?
Anamika: Yes, there is an option for buyers to personalise or customise the hampers. Just as the collection embodies a way of life that is mindful, indulgent, and carefully curated, the option for personalisation extends this ethos to the consumer's own preferences and lifestyle. Buyers can choose specific products or items to include in the hamper, tailoring it to their own tastes or the preferences of the recipient. You can customise the packaging as well as the arrangement and presentation of the items within the hamper.
Buyers have the option to add extra elements such as handwritten notes, special decorations, or complementary items to enhance the overall gifting experience.
By offering these personalised options, the collection not only redefines contemporary Indian luxury gifting but also ensures that each hamper tells a complete and meaningful story, reflecting the values and mindfulness of both the giver and the recipient.
Can we expect to see more collaborations between The Gift Studio and Anamika Khanna in the future?
Shivika: Anamika is an extension of our brand persona, and we have launched many successful gift hampers with her earlier as well! The team is definitely planning something new and exciting where we’ll be creating something that is both fashionable and wholesome, in future collaborations with Anamika.
Price starts at Rs 9,699. Available online.