Fashion meets flavour: The Gift Studio and Anamika Khanna collaborate to elevate your gifting experience

Can you tell us about the genesis of the collaboration between The Gift Studio and Anamika Khanna? What inspired this partnership, and what are the core values that both brands share?

Shivika: At The Gift Studio, we’ve always aimed at taking something ordinary and adding a meaningful spin to it. Our collaboration with Anamika Khanna is here, with an intention to further that thought. We wanted to bring an edge to our existing hampers and create something that was never done before and who better to do it than with Anamika who has always been an ardent supporter of the brand. We wanted to take this equation forward and convert it into something tangible. Something that is premium, fashionable and rare. Thst’s how The Gift Studio x Anamika Khanna’s limited edition hampers were born!

How has Anamika Khanna’s signature design aesthetic been incorporated into the hampers?

Shivika: Anamika’s designs are always inspired by the happenings in her life. She very intricately mixes modern with contemporary and this design aesthetic is clearly visible in the designs of our hampers, which take luxury a step further with exclusive Anamika Khanna designs adorning mugs, coasters, and a thermos, adding a touch of fashion to it.

Can you give us an overview of the different types of hampers that are available through this collaboration? Are there any unique or standout items in these hampers that you are particularly excited about?

Shivika: We’ve introduced two exquisite limited edition hampers:

1) Guilt-free Indulgence by Anamika Khanna:

This hamper, as the name suggests, is an exquisite collection that features gourmet products that are completely guilt-free. From sugar-free chocolates to exotic tea blends, all meticulously chosen for their taste and healthfulness. Forget compromising on flavour – this hamper lets you explore luxurious delights without a worry, proving that healthy never looked so good!

2) Leisurely Outdoors by Anamika Khanna:

Imagine a brunch setting where you’re spending quality time with your closest people. This particular hamper is designed keeping that mood in mind. It’s a unique hamper designed to enhance your al fresco moments. Dive into a bounty of snacky treats and discover exotic teas, perfect for enjoying in nature or during a cozy staycation.

These hampers are our Limited Edition Range, and have been curated with handpicked assortment.

What were the primary sources of inspiration for the designs and products included in these hampers?

