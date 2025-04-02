As spring arrives, this company introduces a watch collection that blends timeless craftsmanship with contemporary ease.
The Emporio Armani Spring 2025 watch collection introduces Explorer, the high-performance sports line. Two main models, World Explorer and Sea Explorer, combine reliability and precision with the brand’s signature elegance and are designed to cater to active and dynamic lifestyles without sacrificing on style.
The 42mm World Explorer watch features a striking blue sunray dial, three-hand date movement, and a two-tone stainless steel bracelet. Elevated design details like luminous accents on the hands, indexes, and bezel markings, and a magnifying window over the date at 3 o'clock, combined with the sport-driven design aesthetic, make this watch perfect for any occasion.
The Emporio Armani Sea Explorer diver watch makes a comeback, with ISO 6425 certification, 20 ATM (200m) water resistance - a first for the brand.Designed with technical expertise and precision, it now features a full Super-LumiNova® dial for unmatched visibility in any light condition. Equipped with scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, a screw-down crown and closed back, it comes with an automatic movement. Available with a silicone strap or stainless-steel bracelet, it’s built for sunlit days and outdoor adventures.
This spring, Emporio Armani introduces its 28mm two-hand watch with a luminous white mother-of-pearl dial. The two-tone stainless steel bracelet pairs seamlessly with a pale gold-tone flexi-bangle featuring delicate double-heart details, one with crystal pavé and the other with a polished finish. Elegant touches on the lugs complete this beautifully coordinated set.
Elegant styles with small, well-proportioned rectangular cases, these new watches for women feature a design rich in detail. The dial, with Roman numerals and pavé detailing, is available in two variants: off white or silver-toned, with bracelet or leather strap.
The dial, with pave detailing, is available in two variants: matte off-white or glossy mother-of-pearl dial, and both feature Roman numeral indexes in a crystal-embellished case. The choice of a pale gold-tone or sleek stainless steel bracelet adds a refined touch, making this two-hand dress watch a classic addition to any collection.