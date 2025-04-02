The ultimate guide to hosting a girls’ night in

Have you ever had one of those days where nothing seems to be going right? You spilled your coffee, your shirt got caught on the door handle and the one coworker interrupted your lunch break to ask about work? These are all signs that you need a night in with your girls because you know there’s nothing your friends can’t make better!
Whether you’re in the mood for a relaxing spa night, a nostalgic movie marathon (because Troy Bolton can never let you down) or an elegant wine-and-cheese evening, the key to a perfect girls’ night is thoughtful planning and great company. Here’s how you can create the ultimate night that everyone will love!
First, decide on a theme to set the mood. A spa night with face masks, mani-pedis, Ariana Grande in the background and aromatherapy candles is perfect for some much-needed relaxation. If you prefer entertainment, a movie marathon featuring rom-coms or classic 2000s chick flicks will have everyone laughing, reminiscing and throwing popcorn at the screen. For the more creative souls, a DIY craft night— like pottery or creating vision boards— adds a fun and personal touch to the evening. Plus, if your friends aren’t the most artistic, that’s a bonus too because who else can make a simple flower look more complicated then it should be?
Once you have a theme, it’s time to plan the perfect menu! You know your girls wouldn’t come anywhere without the promise of good food. A popcorn bar with sweet, salty and spicy toppings is a fun way to cater to different tastes (it also represents your friend group in food form). You can also have each of your girls make different food trays that way you have a variety of snacks! For those with a sweet tooth, a DIY dessert station with brownie bites, ice cream, sundaes or a chocolate fondue fountain will be a hit.
Now decor is very important. It’s officially time to bring out the plush blankets, pillows and fairy lights. Dim the lights, light some scented candles and cue up a fantastic playlist! For pictures, set up a cute photo corner with props and a Polaroid camera! Put on your favourite movie and get ready for conversation that will never leave the room.
Wrap up the night with mini party favours — think scented candles, face masks or cute self-care kits! And if no one’s ready to leave, turn it into a sleepover because the best girls’ nights are the ones that last till morning.