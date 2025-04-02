The ultimate guide to hosting a girls’ night in

Have you ever had one of those days where nothing seems to be going right? You spilled your coffee, your shirt got caught on the door handle and the one coworker interrupted your lunch break to ask about work? These are all signs that you need a night in with your girls because you know there’s nothing your friends can’t make better!

Whether you’re in the mood for a relaxing spa night, a nostalgic movie marathon (because Troy Bolton can never let you down) or an elegant wine-and-cheese evening, the key to a perfect girls’ night is thoughtful planning and great company. Here’s how you can create the ultimate night that everyone will love!