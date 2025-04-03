The history of jewellery watches at this company is a tale of innovation, craftsmanship, and artistic excellence, interwoven with the legacy of a passionate family

In 2025, Chopard continues to honour its legacy of jewellery watchmaking with several landmark initiatives. For the first time, a moon-phase complication is introduced to a L’Heure du Diamant timepiece, adding a new chapter to the collection’s mechanical evolution. At the same time, the Maison unveils its latest campaign, featuring Chopard Ambassador Bella Hadid framed by flowers, a Chopard signature seen as far back as its 60s catalogues. A travelling exhibition dedicated to L’Heure du Diamant will also launch this year, showcasing over 15 exceptional diamond-set timepieces. Many of these creations highlight Chopard signatures, such as ornamental stone dials, crown-set diamonds, and bark-type bracelets. The exhibition will debut in Geneva before touring global destinations, including Dubai, Cannes, and Paris. Heritage pieces will be displayed alongside contemporary L’Heure du Diamant watches and jewels, such as The Precious Hours set and the L’Heure du DiamantMoonphase watch.