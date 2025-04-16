A fashionable take on time

Introducing the Diesel 48mm Mega Chief Slim, a modern evolution of a classic icon. A re-imagined version of the classic icon Mega Chief, this timepiece is 30% thinner with a lighter construction, offering a sleek, streamlined finish. The watch features a fresh sophisticated gray sunray dial, enhanced with chronograph movement for precision. Its brushed gray stainless steel bracelet adds a refined touch, making it the perfect accessory for those who seek standout style with a contemporary edge.
The Diesel 54mm Mr. Daddy Slim watch is also a new take on a classic icon. With its sleek 30% thinner design and lighter construction, this timepiece seamlessly blends modern sophistication with timeless style. Featuring a striking gray sunray dial, it offers multiple time-setting movement functions. The brushed gray stainless steel bracelet adds a touch of rugged elegance, completing the look. Ideal for those who crave standout style with a streamlined finish, this watch is a true statement of modern masculinity.
Also new is the latest evolution in the Metamorph platform - Mercurial. This chronograph seamlessly merges the bracelet and case, with the dial as the central focus. Polished finishes and tonal dials offer a sleek, modern twist to the functional face design. Diesel’s 45mm Mercurial features precision chronograph movement, ensuring both style and performance. Available in three distinct variations, each watch boasts a unique sunray dial: a gold sunray dial paired with a polished gold-tone stainless steel bracelet, a black sunray dial with a polished gray stainless steel bracelet, and a gray sunray dial complemented by a polished stainless steel bracelet.
Also new is Diesel's 22mm Closer watch—a sleek, jewelry-inspired platform designed for all. This timepiece combines clean lines and effortless style with an innovative buckle closure, wrapping the wrist in a slim, seamless fit. The silver or gold sunray dial and three-hand movement provide both elegance and precision, while the stainless steel bracelet with buckle closure offers durability and versatility. Perfectly embodying Diesel's signature approach to design, the Closer watch redefines versatility, making it the ideal accessory for anyone seeking a modern and funky look.