A fashionable take on time

Introducing the Diesel 48mm Mega Chief Slim, a modern evolution of a classic icon. A re-imagined version of the classic icon Mega Chief, this timepiece is 30% thinner with a lighter construction, offering a sleek, streamlined finish. The watch features a fresh sophisticated gray sunray dial, enhanced with chronograph movement for precision. Its brushed gray stainless steel bracelet adds a refined touch, making it the perfect accessory for those who seek standout style with a contemporary edge.

The Diesel 54mm Mr. Daddy Slim watch is also a new take on a classic icon. With its sleek 30% thinner design and lighter construction, this timepiece seamlessly blends modern sophistication with timeless style. Featuring a striking gray sunray dial, it offers multiple time-setting movement functions. The brushed gray stainless steel bracelet adds a touch of rugged elegance, completing the look. Ideal for those who crave standout style with a streamlined finish, this watch is a true statement of modern masculinity.