Following the Masters of Art Homage to Vincent Van Gogh and Gustav Klimt collections, Montblanc now turns its focus to Pierre-Auguste Renoir whose revolutionary brushwork and dedication to capturing the ephemeral beauty of light and movement helped shape the artistic landscape of the 19th century. Montblanc Masters of Art Homage to Pierre-Auguste Renoir revisits the pioneering style and exceptional creativity of the French artist, one of the foremost figures of Impressionism. In keeping with Montblanc’s dedication to aesthetic excellence, each edition in the collection is designed in accordance with the golden ratio, ensuring a harmony of form and proportion.

Pierre-Auguste Renoir (February 25, 1841– December 3, 1919) was one of the most prominent forerunners of modernism, whose sun-drenched paintings helped set the tone for an entire movement: Impressionism. His technique, in which artistic freedom played a greater role than rigid composition, broke with centuries-old tradition. The lightness with which he committed life to the canvas has an almost weightless elegance seldom achieved before. The way in which Renoir applied paint to the canvas – using the impasto technique with short strokes of the brush – and above all how he depicted light and sunshine, was radically new. While many Impressionists focused on landscapes and cityscapes, Renoir was particularly drawn to people, capturing warmth, beauty, and intimacy in his portraits and social scenes.