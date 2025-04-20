Keep pests away from your garden with this one plant

Garden pests are a major issue in the summer. Many common garden pests thrive in the warmer summer months, such as aphids, leaf miners, spider mites, and various beetles.
A gardening expert named Joseph Clark who has more than 922K followers on Instagram and around 1.6 million followers on TikTok recently shared a video in which he has recommended a must-have plant for every garden, renowned for its impressive natural pest control abilities.
Gardeners of all kinds often contend with issues like slugs, snails, and various insects and Clark whose Instagram page is called @joesgarden recommends nasturtiums for every garden. They're easily available and are also known as Indian cress. Joe emphasised that nasturtium flowers, seed pods, and leaves are completely edible and play an essential role in protecting other plants.
He explained that nasturtiums attract pests, serving as a benefit to other plants in the garden. He says, "Slugs and snails can't get enough of nasturtium foliage, and cabbage butterflies love laying their caterpillar eggs underneath the leaves." By luring these pests, nasturtiums act as a natural deterrent, helping to protect valuable crops from harm.
This ingenious gardening tip could be transformative for those looking to reduce pest damage without using chemicals or other methods. Joe suggested that April is an ideal time to start incorporating nasturtiums into gardens and offered options for either purchasing affordable plants at stores or growing them from seeds.
He further explained, "And now is the perfect time to pick up a few cheap nasturtium plants from the shops, or even better, sow some seeds to plant all around the garden, where each year, they'll grow, bloom, and self-seed to return every spring, giving you an almost endless supply all from a few cheap plants."