Keep pests away from your garden with this one plant

This ingenious gardening tip could be transformative for those looking to reduce pest damage without using chemicals or other methods. Joe suggested that April is an ideal time to start incorporating nasturtiums into gardens and offered options for either purchasing affordable plants at stores or growing them from seeds.

He further explained, "And now is the perfect time to pick up a few cheap nasturtium plants from the shops, or even better, sow some seeds to plant all around the garden, where each year, they'll grow, bloom, and self-seed to return every spring, giving you an almost endless supply all from a few cheap plants."