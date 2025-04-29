Why the resurgence of trad wives is more alarming than you think

In recent years, a curious trend has taken over Instagram and TikTok: women proudly embracing the "trad wife" or traditional wife lifestyle. Dressed in vintage-inspired dresses, baking sourdough, and preaching the virtues of homemaking, these women (most of whom are Caucasian), present an idyllic vision of domesticity.

So why are some women romanticising a return to 1950s-style gender roles? And what does this say about the pressures facing women today? It seems to be a part of a larger cultural shift to conservative politics, "red pill" ideology, and a growing backlash against modern feminism.

"Red pill" content for women is on the rise

While much has been said about the impact of "red pill" content on young men (think Adolescence) promoting hyper-masculinity, anti-feminism, and traditional gender roles, its female counterpart has not received as much attention.

Red pill rhetoric for women is subtler, often wrapped in soft-spoken advice about "leaning into femininity" or securing a "high-value man."

Posts from popular trad wife accounts frame submission as empowerment. A bio of a trad wife Instagram page, for instance, explains that traditional wives stand for “educated women who prefer a role of feminine and respectful submission in a loving relationship."

The choice of words is especially interesting. It’s almost as if educated women need to bow to submission.

Some posts are especially aggressive.

"Remember when women cooked real meals and families were healthy? Since feminism told us the kitchen was a prison, obesity has exploded. Traditional families—where mothers cook and care—don’t deal with this sickness. Today’s women can’t even fry an egg, but call it progress."

This messaging is clear: embrace domesticity, prioritise beauty, and serve your husband and that will bring you fulfillment.