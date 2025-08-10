The secret science of why hobbies make you happier

Raise your hand if you’ve ever tried a hobby, immediately realised you’re terrible at it and thought ‘well, maybe this isn’t for me!’ You’re not alone. Whether it’s painting, baking, yoga or learning the guitar, many of us start hobbies with enthusiasm, only to end up wondering why our macarons look more like craters or why the dog howls when we hit a wrong note.

How hobbies help your brain beat stress

But here’s the twist: science says that the joy of hobbies doesn’t come from being good at them, it comes from simply doing them. Yet, you read that right. You don’t have to be a Picasso or a professional chef to boost your happiness levels. Just showing up and having a go is enough to sprinkle a little magic on your mood.

Why? Here’s the secret sauce:

Hobbies light up your brain’s happy zones

When you engage in an activity you enjoy regardless of skill, your brain releases dopamine, the feel-good chemical. This little neurotransmitter floods your system with pleasure, motivation and satisfaction, even if your painting looks more like ‘abstract chaos’ than a masterpiece.

They give you a break from stress

Imagine your brain as a browser with 27 open tabs. Hobbies are like that one tab playing your favourite music, helping you close the others temporarily. Doing something creative or physical distracts your mind from worries, lowers cortisol, the stress hormone and gives you a mini mental vacation.