Frederique Constant brings back the classics vintage rally Healey in dual iconic editions

Three Letters, Three Digits: NOJ393. This was the registration number of the legendary Austin-Healey 100S, purchased in 1969 by an enthusiast of the iconic car. It was born of a collaboration between the Austin Motor Company and driver Donald Healey, who was also its designer. The result was a spirited, sleek machine – truly one of a kind. One of the few remaining original models was the famous NOJ393. With its flawless lines – both fluid and taut – and British racing green livery, it became a classic. And since 2004, Frederique Constant has partnered with the legendary British brand to translate the car’s perfection into the world of watchmaking.

To maintain its tradition of exclusive vintages, Frederique Constant has, of course, retained limited editions. The first of these, produced in 1,888 pieces, features a 36 mm steel case with three hands and a date window – the seconds hand is red, a hallmark of all 2025 models, highlighting their sporty character. As tradition dictates, the caseback is solid and engraved with the silhouette of the Healey.