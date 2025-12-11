Cut festive waste with thoughtful, planet-friendly gifting choices

India’s long festive season — stretching from Diwali to Christmas and New Year — naturally inspires generosity. But alongside the joy, it also brings a surge in shopping, packaging waste and carbon emissions. With deliveries criss-crossing cities, elaborate gifting hampers and mass-produced décor, the environmental impact adds up quickly. The good news? A more sustainable approach to gifting in India is not only possible, but often more thoughtful and personal.

Thoughtful gifts, local finds and mindful consumption can lighten festive waste

Handmade gifts don’t have to be elaborate pieces of carpentry or intricate embroidery. Sustainable living educators say that even simple, practical gestures carry immense value. Think acts of service: organising a parent’s digital files, fixing an appliance, or setting up someone’s new phone.

Edible gifts remain a timeless favourite in India. Buying ingredients in bulk and assembling your own chai masala jars, homemade laddoos, granola mixes or hot chocolate kits makes gifting personal and low-waste. A sprig of tulsi or a scrap of leftover ribbon is more festive than factory-made packaging.

Choose experiences over objects

One of the easiest ways to reduce festive waste is to buy fewer new things. Stocking fillers, in particular, often end up as cheap trinkets destined for the bin. Instead, fill stockings or gift bags with items people truly use: handmade soaps, bamboo toothbrushes, local spices or even a jar of ghee.