From maximalism to minimalism and back again: How trends reflect changing times

The evolution of trends from maximalism to minimalism and now back toward maximalism reflects the ever-changing nature of societal values, creative expression, and cultural priorities. Each shift tells a story of how we respond to the world around us and adapt our aesthetics accordingly.

Maximalism, defined by bold colours, rich patterns, and an abundance of decorative elements, thrived during the 1980s and 1990s. In fashion, this was the era of oversized silhouettes, vibrant prints, and statement accessories. Home decor followed suit with opulent furnishings, layered textures, and rooms brimming with personality. This exuberant style mirrored the optimism and economic prosperity of the time, allowing people to express individuality and status through bold choices.

By the late 1990s and early 2000s, societal shifts began steering tastes toward minimalism. Fuelled by the rise of modernist principles, Scandinavian design, and a growing awareness of sustainability, minimalism championed simplicity, functionality, and intentionality. In fashion, this translated to clean lines, monochromatic palettes, and timeless pieces, while in home decor, spaces became uncluttered, neutral, and focused on light and airiness.