L.A. street style meets G-SHOCK’s legendary toughness to create the DWE-5600UD

G-SHOCK, is thrilled to unveil the DWE-5600UD, a special edition timepiece created in collaboration with UNDEFEATED. This second partnership between G-SHOCK and UNDEFEATED seamlessly blends both brands’ legendary designs to build on the success of their 2023 collaboration that celebrated G-SHOCK’s 40th anniversary.

G-SHOCK and Undefeated reunite to create a bold timepiece

The DWE-5600UD is a striking new timepiece that authentically combines UNDEFEATED’s street style with G-SHOCK’s extreme durability. Drawing design elements from the square DWE-5600, the collaboration model makes a bold statement with a vibrant green LCD screen on the watch face paired with a sleek black base. Showcasing the collaboration between both brands, the iconic UNDEFEATED five-strike logo appears prominently on the case back, within the LED backlight, and subtly on the short band strap. Adding to its unique appeal, the brand’s name graces the long strap for a distinctive finishing touch.

For added versatility, alongside the main resin band, the DWE-5600UD comes with two additional interchangeable bands, both featuring exclusive UNDEFEATED camouflage patterns. Wearers may select a tiger camouflage design with an opaque finish or storm camouflage with a semi-translucent finish, offering a customisable look. The mix-and-match options empower individuals to create a style that uniquely reflects their individuality.

The G-SHOCK x UNDEFEATED collaboration model will proudly be presented in exclusive black packaging designed by UNDEFEATED.

The new timepiece comes equipped comes with enhanced shock resistance, in a carbon core guard structure and has a 200 metres water resistance. You get a countdown timer, stopwatch, multi-alarms, and a LED backlight.

The watch is priced at ₹ 22,995.