The Smurfs and Franck Muller unite for the first time, in celebration of the latest movie The Smurfs 2025

This limited edition collection which celebrates the beloved blue icons of pop culture, capturing the essence of imagination, friendship, and timeless adventure through the lens of fine Swiss watchmaking. Each timepiece is housed in the iconic Vanguard case, known for its refined curves and elegant silhouette that offers both comfort on the wrist and timeless elegance.

The Vanguard Smurfette collection comes to life in three distinct interpretations, each capturing a unique facet of Smurfette’s charm and the joyful world of The Smurfs through Franck Muller's craftsmanship.

The example in blue reflects bold confidence with its vibrant Smurf blue dial, a direct tribute to the character’s iconic colour. The hand-applied numerals are outlined in blue and perfectly complemented by a striking blue strap. For a more whimsical touch, the Vanguard Smurfette is available with a white dial featuring hand-painted pink numerals and a matching pink strap. The pink version delights with a lively floral motif surrounding Smurfette, set against a playful dial with pink numerals. Paired with a vivid pink strap, this edition radiates playful elegance and celebrates Smurfette’s blossoming personality.

This collection celebrates a bold new chapter in artistic collaborations, blending Franck Muller's refined watchmaking with the playful spirit of The Smurfs. Inspired by the upcoming cinematic adventure of The Smurfs, where time, courageand destiny shape the journey, the timepiece transforms storytelling into wearable art.

Each timepiece is presented in a custom Smurf-themed box designed as a magical portal, paying tribute to the film’s journey between worlds. Limited to just 100 pieces worldwide, the Vanguard Smurf is set to charm collectors, fans, and adventurers alike.