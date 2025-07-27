How Grandmacore became the comfort trend of a stressed-out generation in 2025

In a fast paced world where time doesn't seem to pause or catch a break, young people are pressing pause and reaching for their crochet hooks. The era of hyper fixated culture and side hustles seems to be overwhelming for this generation. Enter: Grandmacore: a lifestyle aesthetic which is more of living and slowing down rather than meeting the deadline. It's about the vibe and less about the curated visuals for a snappy feed. One that includes fresh baked pastries straight out of oven and the pure joy of finding a Rs 400 vintage skirt at a thrift sale.

There comes a fraction second of pause in our day-to-day life where we glance through our glass window and realize how time is passing by so quickly. We come to terms with the ideology of 'getting old', not "senior old" but old where not having a driver license is slightly embarrassing. Old where we need to take frequent breaks from our work desk for the short-lived back pain.

What’s Behind the Rise of Grandmacore?