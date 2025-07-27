Lifestyle

How Grandmacore became the comfort trend of a stressed-out generation in 2025

And just to clarify this isn't about the whimsical charm of cottagecore. We are talking about the full-blown, unapologetic grandma-fication of an entire generation
Decoding the Grandmacore trend Gen Z can’t get enough of
The rise of Grandmacore among young adults in 2025Pexels
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

In a fast paced world where time doesn't seem to pause or catch a break, young people are pressing pause and reaching for their crochet hooks. The era of hyper fixated culture and side hustles seems to be overwhelming for this generation. Enter: Grandmacore: a lifestyle aesthetic which is more of living and slowing down rather than meeting the deadline. It's about the vibe and less about the curated visuals for a snappy feed. One that includes fresh baked pastries straight out of oven and the pure joy of finding a Rs 400 vintage skirt at a thrift sale.

There comes a fraction second of pause in our day-to-day life where we glance through our glass window and realize how time is passing by so quickly. We come to terms with the ideology of 'getting old', not "senior old" but old where not having a driver license is slightly embarrassing. Old where we need to take frequent breaks from our work desk for the short-lived back pain.

What’s Behind the Rise of Grandmacore?

Grandmacore is more than just a regular passing by trend. It reflects a deep cultural shift which gained momentum during pandemic. When the world was shut down and people were locked up in their house, chaos made way to comfort and ritual. Millennials and Gen Z leaned onto old school hobbies that once felt boring and not-so-cool. And surprisingly, they discovered joy in them. A tech driven generation turned towards Studio Ghibli aesthetics, watercolor painting, soft Pinterest board and calming hobbies. In essence, we leaned into our old souls while still holding on to our youthful spirit.

Here's how Grandmacore is shaping a generation

BAKING AS THEREPY- From sourdough breads to glazy cinnamon rolls, baking became the go-to balm. It’s less about aesthetics, more about mind control and comfort. As one Gen Z-er put it, “It’s cheaper than therapy, and the house smells like a hug.”

Grandmacore in 2025
How baking can act as therepy?Pexels

POTTERY FOR PEACE- you might have noticed a surge in pottery dates (solo/with friends/with partners) in recent times for the idea of its romanticization. The absolute joy of shaping clay into slightly off-kilter mugs and bowls has become the new yoga for young people. Pottery studios are the modern sanctuaries where young people unplug, get messy, and create something real.

Pottery for Grandmacore trend
Pottery as mind therapy Pexels

CROCHET AND KNITTING- once in a while you need to switch off your brain, stop thinking about that deadline, sip some cocktail and sew something cute and adorable. Looping cozy wearables or tiny plushies has evolved into a hobby that serves as a coping mechanism. It’s meditative and deeply satisfying in a world of rush.

Crocheting as a Grandmacore in 2025
Crochet and knitting as therepy Pexels

HOUSEPLANTS ARE THE NEW PETS- In this economy, having a child or adopting a pet seems like a luxury. Therefore, plants act as the perfect low maintenance child to take care of. The youth are now parenting pothos and naming plants have become a ritual now.

Planting as a part of Grandmacore in 2025
Planting as a therepy in 2025Pexels

THRIFTING AS LIFESTYLE- We all love a good deal and brownie points when it comes with a sustainability tag. Secondhand shopping isn’t just sustainable, it’s sentimental too. There’s magic in rummaging for a forgotten floral blouse or grandma’s embroidered tablecloth and giving it a new life.

Grandmacore trend of thrifting in 2025
Thrifting as therapy Pexels

At its core, Grandmacore is your perfect Saturday idea, including tea, an Oscar Wilde novel, and watering your plants while a Lana Del Rey song plays off in the background - you're not old. You're just embracing Grandmacore!

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Grandmacore
trend in 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.