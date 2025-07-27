How Grandmacore became the comfort trend of a stressed-out generation in 2025

In a fast paced world where time doesn't seem to pause or catch a break, young people are pressing pause and reaching for their crochet hooks. The era of hyper fixated culture and side hustles seems to be overwhelming for this generation. Enter: Grandmacore: a lifestyle aesthetic which is more of living and slowing down rather than meeting the deadline. It's about the vibe and less about the curated visuals for a snappy feed. One that includes fresh baked pastries straight out of oven and the pure joy of finding a Rs 400 vintage skirt at a thrift sale.
There comes a fraction second of pause in our day-to-day life where we glance through our glass window and realize how time is passing by so quickly. We come to terms with the ideology of 'getting old', not "senior old" but old where not having a driver license is slightly embarrassing. Old where we need to take frequent breaks from our work desk for the short-lived back pain.
Grandmacore is more than just a regular passing by trend. It reflects a deep cultural shift which gained momentum during pandemic. When the world was shut down and people were locked up in their house, chaos made way to comfort and ritual. Millennials and Gen Z leaned onto old school hobbies that once felt boring and not-so-cool. And surprisingly, they discovered joy in them. A tech driven generation turned towards Studio Ghibli aesthetics, watercolor painting, soft Pinterest board and calming hobbies. In essence, we leaned into our old souls while still holding on to our youthful spirit.
BAKING AS THEREPY- From sourdough breads to glazy cinnamon rolls, baking became the go-to balm. It’s less about aesthetics, more about mind control and comfort. As one Gen Z-er put it, “It’s cheaper than therapy, and the house smells like a hug.”
POTTERY FOR PEACE- you might have noticed a surge in pottery dates (solo/with friends/with partners) in recent times for the idea of its romanticization. The absolute joy of shaping clay into slightly off-kilter mugs and bowls has become the new yoga for young people. Pottery studios are the modern sanctuaries where young people unplug, get messy, and create something real.
CROCHET AND KNITTING- once in a while you need to switch off your brain, stop thinking about that deadline, sip some cocktail and sew something cute and adorable. Looping cozy wearables or tiny plushies has evolved into a hobby that serves as a coping mechanism. It’s meditative and deeply satisfying in a world of rush.
HOUSEPLANTS ARE THE NEW PETS- In this economy, having a child or adopting a pet seems like a luxury. Therefore, plants act as the perfect low maintenance child to take care of. The youth are now parenting pothos and naming plants have become a ritual now.
THRIFTING AS LIFESTYLE- We all love a good deal and brownie points when it comes with a sustainability tag. Secondhand shopping isn’t just sustainable, it’s sentimental too. There’s magic in rummaging for a forgotten floral blouse or grandma’s embroidered tablecloth and giving it a new life.