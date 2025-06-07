Do houseplants have a carbon footprint? Debunking ‘green living’ myths

Houseplants have become lifestyle accessories, status symbols even. The rarer the plant, the higher the social currency. But rare plants often come with shady supply chains, including poaching from endangered ecosystems and unsustainable farming practices. It's not just about green thumbs anymore—it’s about green optics.

It’s time to green your green thumb. Start with local, nursery-sourced plants. Skip peat-heavy soils in favour of coconut coir or compost-based mixes. Repot using recycled containers (no one’s judging the old terracotta chai cups). And avoid overbuying—your home doesn't need to look like a tropical conservatory to be low-waste. Owning houseplants isn't inherently unsustainable—but the consumer culture around them can be. A little mindfulness goes a long way in turning aesthetic greenery into real sustainability. So before your next plant haul, ask yourself: do I need another fern, or am I just bored?