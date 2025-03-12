Holi 2025: 5 ways you can make safe homemade colours with natural ingredients

For those using turmeric powder, simply pour it into a bowl. You can use it directly as a dry powder or, if you prefer, mix it with a little water to create a paste. Spread this paste evenly on a tray and allow it to dry in the sun. Once dried, you can grind it into a fine powder if needed.

Vibrant Red from Beetroot

You'll need fresh beetroot, which is easy to find in local markets. Start by washing the beetroot thoroughly and optionally peeling it. Next, chop the beetroot into small pieces or grate it for easier processing. If you have a blender, you can blend the pieces with a little water until you achieve a smooth puree. Strain the puree using a cheesecloth or fine strainer to extract the vibrant red juice.

For those looking to create a dry color, spread the extracted juice onto a plate in a thin layer and let it dry under the sun. This process may take a few hours to a couple of days depending on the weather conditions. Once fully dried, you can grind the residue into powder form.

Green Colors from Spinach and Other Greens

Green colors symbolize renewal and life, which are perfect themes for the Spring festival of Holi. Fresh spinach leaves, mint, or coriander can all be used to create a beautiful green color. To make this color, gather a large quantity of fresh greens and wash them properly to remove any dirt.