Holi 2025: 5 ways you can make safe homemade colours with natural ingredients

If you’re planning to stay in this Holi just because you haven’t been able to source skin-friendly, non-toxic colours or natural gulaal, fret not! There are plenty of ingredients in your kitchen which you can use. While ready-made colors are widely available, making your own Holi colors can be an eco-friendly alternative. Homemade colors made from organic ingredients are usually safe foe the skin and using natural ingredients like turmeric, beetroot, spinach, rice, and coffee, you can create some beautiful shades. Let’s break down some easy recipes for homemade colours.
Creating Yellow with Turmeric
Turmeric is completely safe for the skin. To create your yellow Holi color, start by either using fresh turmeric root or turmeric powder. If you opt for fresh turmeric, wash and peel the root, then grate it into a bowl. Add a small amount of water to help extract the dye from the turmeric. Let the mixture steep for a few hours before straining the liquid through a cloth to collect the vibrant yellow dye.
For those using turmeric powder, simply pour it into a bowl. You can use it directly as a dry powder or, if you prefer, mix it with a little water to create a paste. Spread this paste evenly on a tray and allow it to dry in the sun. Once dried, you can grind it into a fine powder if needed.
Vibrant Red from Beetroot
You'll need fresh beetroot, which is easy to find in local markets. Start by washing the beetroot thoroughly and optionally peeling it. Next, chop the beetroot into small pieces or grate it for easier processing. If you have a blender, you can blend the pieces with a little water until you achieve a smooth puree. Strain the puree using a cheesecloth or fine strainer to extract the vibrant red juice.
For those looking to create a dry color, spread the extracted juice onto a plate in a thin layer and let it dry under the sun. This process may take a few hours to a couple of days depending on the weather conditions. Once fully dried, you can grind the residue into powder form.
Green Colors from Spinach and Other Greens
Green colors symbolize renewal and life, which are perfect themes for the Spring festival of Holi. Fresh spinach leaves, mint, or coriander can all be used to create a beautiful green color. To make this color, gather a large quantity of fresh greens and wash them properly to remove any dirt.
Roughly chop the washed leaves and place them in a blender. Add a little water and blend until smooth. The next step is to strain this mixture through a sieve or cheesecloth to separate the green juice. If you prefer the powder form, spread the green juice across a plate and place it in the sun to dry. This process may take several hours. Once the juice has dried completely, you can break it into powder.
White Color from Rice Powder
Creating a white color for Holi is as simple as making rice powder. This color can serve as a base for mixing with others, or it can be used as is. To make rice powder, take a cup of raw rice and grind it into a fine powder using a blender or a grinder. There are no additional steps required, making this a quick process. You can use the rice powder as is, or even combine it with a few drops of other natural colors to create a different shade.
You could also mix in some turmeric for a light yellow color or beetroot powder for a pink shade. Store rice powder in an airtight container, and use it throughout the Holi celebrations, either as a base or a standalone color.
Brown or Black with Coffee Powder
Coffee powder can be used to create a rich brown or even black color for Holi celebrations. You can use instant coffee powder by simply pouring it into a bowl. For those who prefer a wet application, mix a small amount of water into the coffee powder.
If you're looking for a vibrant brown color and would like to enhance the coffee powder, consider mixing it with a bit of rice flour or cornstarch. This not only gives a beautiful brown hue but also makes the application smoother when thrown or applied during the festivities.