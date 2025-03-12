Lifestyle

Rs 4.3 lakh for luxury pram? Lamborghini rolls out limited-edition baby stroller

Lamborghini's Reef AL Arancio stroller has been designed for all terrains and features full suspension wheels, ensuring a smooth ride for the baby
Lamborghini's Reef Al Arancio retains for 4.3 lakhs
Lamborghini just launched a strollerInstagram
Luxury carmaker Automobili Lamborghini just collaborated with British nursery brand Silver Cross and launched a lavish baby stroller named the Reef AL Arancio, which retails for $5,000. Limited to only 500 units globally, this stroller has an all-terrain design featuring full suspension wheels and a brake pedal inspired by supercars.

Lamborghini Unveils Rs 4.3 Lakh Luxury Baby Stroller – Limited To Just 500 Units

The Lamborghini stroller is crafted from "high-performance" suede paired with Italian leather accents, highlighted by Automobili Lamborghini's signature orange that adds a vibrant touch to the sleek black materials. It comes with an extensive array of accessories, including a carrycot, pushchair seat, footmuff, car seat adaptors, sun sail, mosquito net, and two rain covers, ensuring parents are prepared for any scenario.

The Lamborghini branding incorporates the iconic script wordmark along with its bull-and-shield emblem throughout the design. According to Silver Cross, the finished product reflects the complexity and multifaceted nature of its vehicles.

“Taking design inspiration from Automobili Lamborghini brand pillars, brave, unexpected and authentic, this exclusive collaboration showcases the exceptional craftsmanship and innovation of the Silver Cross team, highlighting our attention to detail and commitment to excellence in every aspect of the design process,” said Phil Taylor, Silver Cross design director, in a press release.

Unveiling the design of the baby stroller on Instagram, the official handle of Silver Cross wrote, “Made for parents who dare to stand out. Meet Reef AL Arancio – the new super stroller from Silver Cross and Automobili @Lamborghini. Incorporating automotive-inspired materials at every touchpoint – high performance suede, Italian leather details and featuring the iconic Arancio orange hue.”

