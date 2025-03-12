Rs 4.3 lakh for luxury pram? Lamborghini rolls out limited-edition baby stroller

The Lamborghini branding incorporates the iconic script wordmark along with its bull-and-shield emblem throughout the design. According to Silver Cross, the finished product reflects the complexity and multifaceted nature of its vehicles.

“Taking design inspiration from Automobili Lamborghini brand pillars, brave, unexpected and authentic, this exclusive collaboration showcases the exceptional craftsmanship and innovation of the Silver Cross team, highlighting our attention to detail and commitment to excellence in every aspect of the design process,” said Phil Taylor, Silver Cross design director, in a press release.

Unveiling the design of the baby stroller on Instagram, the official handle of Silver Cross wrote, “Made for parents who dare to stand out. Meet Reef AL Arancio – the new super stroller from Silver Cross and Automobili @Lamborghini. Incorporating automotive-inspired materials at every touchpoint – high performance suede, Italian leather details and featuring the iconic Arancio orange hue.”