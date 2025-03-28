This iconic watch has been recreated by its manufacturer, faithfully reproducing the first launch edition

G-SHOCK, the watch brand renowned for its exceptional durability and visionary craftsmanship, proudly presents the re-creation of its first-ever iconic timepiece, the G-SHOCK DW-5000R. This special edition pays homage to the very first G-SHOCK, introduced in 1983, while embodying the brand’s commitment to its origins and continuous innovation. Marking a new milestone in over 40 years, it showcases G-SHOCK’s dedication to original design concepts and state-of-the-art technologies.



Featuring a stainless-steel case, a faithfully reproduced band, and modern enhancements like a high-brightness LED backlight and bio-based resin materials, the DW-5000R stays true to its 1983 origins while integrating innovations for a sustainable future. The flat top surface, featuring the iconic “PROTECTION” lettering and “G-SHOCK” logo, mirrors the original model with remarkable precision. Adding to its authenticity, the watch face is accented with the same bold red, blue, and yellow hues as the debut model each color symbolizing a defining feature of G-SHOCK: red for unyielding passion, blue for superior water resistance, and yellow for unparalleled shock resistance. The signature brick pattern on the dial further reinforces the watch’s legacy of toughness and durability.

Paying tribute to the craftsmanship behind the first G-SHOCK, the DW-5000R is manufactured at Yamagata Casio, the “mother factory” where the brand’s most advanced timepieces are created. The watch’s screw-back case is adorned with a beautifully mirror-polished finish, staying true to the original’s iconic “Shock Resistant” display layout. The model also integrates modern advancements, including a Super Illuminator high-brightness LED backlight for improved readability in low-light conditions.

The watch is priced at INR 14,995