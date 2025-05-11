Mother's Day 2025: 7 tech gifts that can make your mom’s life more comfortable

Whether your mom is constantly on the move handling household chores or juggling work from home, the right tech gift can bring a little ease, comfort, and even joy into her everyday routine. Here are seven thoughtful tech and lifestyle gadgets that can make her life more comfortable and show her how much you care.
Long hours in the kitchen, at a desk, or simply managing a household can cause neck and shoulder tension. A heated neck massager with kneading features can provide instant relief and relaxation after a tiring day. It's like a mini spa treatment at home!
An ergonomic chair is a fantastic gift for working moms. Look for one with adjustable settings, lumbar support, and cushioning for optimal comfort throughout the day.
If your mom spends a lot of time on her laptop, whether it’s for work, hobbies, or managing taxes, investing in a larger monitor can ease eye strain and improve productivity. Pair it with a wireless mouse and keyboard to create a more ergonomic workspace.
We're not cooking up sexism with this one, we promise! An air fryer is a game-changer for moms who love to cook but want faster, less-oily alternatives to traditional frying. It’s perfect for making everything from crispy snacks, their children's lunches to entire meals—with less mess.
How many times have you asked your mom to join the gym and she refused? Maybe, it's time you bring home one of your favourite gym equipment instead.
This compact fitness tool is great for moms who want to stay active without going to the gym. It’s gentle on the joints and perfect for low-impact cardio. It's great for building strength and stamina while watching TV or listening to music.
Make her jewellery sparkle like new! This tech gadget uses ultrasonic waves to remove dirt and grime from rings, necklaces, and earrings, all within minutes (we know you'll be using it too)! It’s a luxurious and practical gift, especially for moms who love their accessories.
An air purifier is a thoughtful gift for any mom, especially if she’s sensitive to allergens, dust, or pollen. It helps create a cleaner and healthier indoor environment by filtering out particles that can affect air quality. Perfect for rooms where she spends the most time, like the kitchen, living room, or bedroom.
These tech-savvy gifts aren’t just cool gadgets. They’re small lifestyle upgrades that support your mom’s health, comfort, and daily joy. Whether it’s through relaxation, improved convenience, or a touch of luxury, these thoughtful tools show you care about her well-being.