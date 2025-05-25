Zodiac meets happy hour: Discover your birth month cocktail match
Ever wondered which cocktail you are or what your personality's signature drink is? Well, we have done some research and came up with these cocktails to match your zodiac signs. Whether you're fiery like an Aries or chill like a Pisces, your cocktail personality might just be written in the stars.
What is the best cocktail according to your zodiac sign?
What you order when you drink might just say a lot about your personality and how you unwind. There also might be some concoctions that are better suited to your sin sign. So, let’s mix astrology with happy hour and find your signature sip!
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 19)
They are disciplined and timeless, just like the Old Fashioned cocktail, which is a classic that never goes out of style and out of fashion, of course. If you've never had it, you might be missing on something big!
Aquarius (Jan 20–Feb 18)
Aquarians are quirky and visionary, and the French 75 is the perfect match. A sparkling, surprising mix of gin and champagne which perfectly captures their eccentric charm.
Pisces (Feb 19–Mar 20)
Pisceans are dreamy, creative, and sensitive. Their cocktail? A Piña Colada which exudes sweet, nostalgic, and is the perfect beach drink is best suited to their personality.
Aries (Mar 21–Apr 19)
Arians are bold, fiery leaders who bring the heat in any situation. A Margarita, which is zesty, strong, and impossible to ignore will be their go-to. it may also take some edge off when they need it most!
Taurus (Apr 20–May 20)
Taureans are grounded, sensual, and loves the finer things in life. Like Sangria which is rich, fruity, and best enjoyed slowly, suits their leisurely and elegant vibe the most.
Gemini (May 21–Jun 20)
Geminis are social butterflies who are playful, witty, and always up for something new. The Aperol Spritz, which embodies light, bubbly, and effortlessly trendy vibe, is the perfect match for Geminis.
Cancer (Jun 21–Jul 22)
Cancerians are nurturing and sentimental. They appreciate the comforting sweetness of a Strawberry Daiquiri, evoking summer memories and cozy feelings.
Leo (Jul 23–Aug 22)
Leos are bold, glamorous, and love being in the spotlight. The Cosmopolitan with its pink, sleek, and full of attitude was made for them.
Virgo (Aug 23–Sep 22)
Virgos are practical, precise, and a bit of a perfectionist. The Negroni, bitter and refined, suits their detail-oriented nature and keen passion for anything they are interested in.
Libra (Sep 23–Oct 22)
Libras are charming, balanced, and sociable, just like Classic Mai Tai, a crowd-pleaser with artistic flair.
Scorpio (Oct 23–Nov 21)
Scorpios are intense, mysterious, and passionate. Their drink? The Manhattan that exudes a deep, bold, and unforgettable vibe. Scorpions mostly embody these characteristics which makes them stand out in a crowd.
Sagittarius (Nov 22–Dec 21)
Sagittarians are adventurous, free-spirited, and bold. A Spiked Eggnog suits their fiery, fun-loving nature.