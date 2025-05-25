Zodiac meets happy hour: Discover your birth month cocktail match

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 19)

They are disciplined and timeless, just like the Old Fashioned cocktail, which is a classic that never goes out of style and out of fashion, of course. If you've never had it, you might be missing on something big!

Aquarius (Jan 20–Feb 18)

Aquarians are quirky and visionary, and the French 75 is the perfect match. A sparkling, surprising mix of gin and champagne which perfectly captures their eccentric charm.

Pisces (Feb 19–Mar 20)

Pisceans are dreamy, creative, and sensitive. Their cocktail? A Piña Colada which exudes sweet, nostalgic, and is the perfect beach drink is best suited to their personality.

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 19)

Arians are bold, fiery leaders who bring the heat in any situation. A Margarita, which is zesty, strong, and impossible to ignore will be their go-to. it may also take some edge off when they need it most!