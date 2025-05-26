Keep your sparkle: The essential guide to caring for jewellery

Jewellery may look indestructible, but without the right care, even the toughest gems and metals can lose their lustre. Whether it’s a modern piece, a vintage treasure, or a family heirloom, every item needs thoughtful maintenance to remain both beautiful and valuable — especially as the price of gold climbs and more people turn to jewellery as an investment.

Here's how to keep your jewellery shining!

“Jewellery is similar to cars,” says Heather White, a jewellery designer and professor at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. “Both require constant maintenance and special storage.”

There’s no one-size-fits-all rule for jewellery care. What a piece is made of, where it’s worn, and how old or delicate it is all affect how it should be treated. A ring, for instance, takes more daily wear than a brooch and needs more frequent cleaning.

“Knowing what kind of jewellery you have is key — not all care is universal,” says Amanda Gizzi, spokesperson for Jewelers of America. A trusted jeweller should provide cleaning and storage advice tailored to each piece.

Cleaning Basics at Home

You don’t need special products. A drop of mild washing-up liquid in lukewarm water works wonders. Soak the jewellery briefly, then use a soft toothbrush to remove any grime caught in the setting. Rinse and dry with a lint-free cloth.

A quick spritz of glass cleaner (like Windex) can also restore shine thanks to surfactants that lift away oils and dirt. But avoid bleach and harsh abrasives — and never use even non-abrasive toothpaste on pearls or opals.

Metals: Know What You’re Wearing

Sterling silver is prone to tarnishing, particularly if stored in a home with a gas cooker, which emits trace sulphur. White explains: “It’s harmless to people but speeds up tarnishing.”

Gold, particularly solid gold, can be worn in the shower. But gold-plated jewellery — a thin layer of gold over a base metal — wears off with friction or soap exposure, so always remove it before washing.

To prevent scratches, store metal pieces separately so they don’t rub against one another.

Stones: Handle with Care

Gemstones differ in hardness. The Mohs scale ranks minerals from 1 (soft) to 10 (diamond). Hard stones like diamonds, sapphires and rubies are durable, but their settings should still be checked every few years.

Softer gems, including pearls and opals, demand extra caution. Don’t wear them while applying hairspray, lotion or perfume, and never expose opals to prolonged sunlight — it can change their colour. Pearls should be restrung every few years, especially if worn frequently.

“Body products can build up in settings and dull shine,” says metalsmith Emily Cobb. “Always try to remove jewellery before showering.”

Watches: Keep Them Ticking

Luxury watches need regular professional servicing. Always check your warranty and avoid uncertified technicians, as this can void coverage. Also, keep them away from magnets, which can stop the movement. Wipe bands gently with a damp cloth to clean.

Necklaces: Avoid the ‘Neckmess’

Layered chains may look good but tend to tangle when stored carelessly. “Store necklaces separately and always close the clasp before putting them away,” says Jennifer Gandia of Greenwich St. Jewelers. This reduces knotting and damage.

Use jewellery boxes with hooks or store in small plastic zip bags for travel — never wrap in tissue paper, or you might accidentally throw it away.