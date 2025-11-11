Les Cabinotiers Cosmica Duo is a new manufacture calibre with 24 complications, mainly astronomical

Vacheron Constantin's new double-sided watch features 24 complications, mainly astronomical and including a minute repeater and a tourbillon regulator, orchestrated by the new Calibre 2756-B1. This movement, which took four years to develop, is issued from the base of the Calibre 2756 presented in 2020. The base movement that powers the minute repeater and tourbillon has undergone a few modifications, while the two additional plates have been almost entirely redeveloped. One controls the perpetual calendar and celestial chart; the other is used for astronomical indications. One dial, in predominantly blue tones, offers a sidereal journey, in addition to the essential time and calendar references.

A closer look at Les Cabinotiers Cosmica Duo

The symmetry of the dial, which ensures clear legibility of the indications, belies the complexity of its construction, which comprises 22 parts.

The off-centre hour and minute counter also displays a Northern Hemisphere sky chart. As it rotates, it reproduces the movement of the constellations according to the lengthof a sidereal day, which is marked on the periphery. Taking a fixed star in the sky as a reference point, the time it takes for the Earth to complete a full 360° rotation, or sidereal day, is exactly 23 hours, 56 minutes and 4 seconds. As the Earth rotates on its axis at the same time as it revolves around the sun, it takes approximately four minutes less than a calendar day to return to its original point in relation to the given star. A light-coloured ellipse highlights what the observer can see in real time.