What is Swedish death cleaning, and why are people loving it?

Decluttering may sound boring and all, probably not the sexiest way to spend your weekend but have you heard of Swedish death cleaning? No, it’s not some goth ritual. It’s a surprisingly practical, oddly satisfying Swedish tradition designed to free both you and your loved ones from a lifetime of clutter. Interesting enough right!
This is also called döstädning, the practice was popularized by Margareta Magnusson in her book The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: How to Free Yourself and Your Family from a Lifetime of Clutter. The idea behind this is simple. You have to go through your belongings, decide what really matters, and let go of the rest. The ultimate goal? Make life easier for your family so they won’t have to wade through mountains of old clothes, knick-knacks, and questionable tchotchkes after you’re gone.
But here’s the twist, it’s not morbid. Imagine it as intentional living with a side of Marie Kondo vibes. You reflect on your possessions, figure out what’s meaningful, and release the rest. Bonus points if it’s also an emotional reset. You get to appreciate what matters most and leave behind only the items that spark joy (and maybe a few good stories).
Magnusson suggests beginning with non-sentimental items like expired pantry goods, old cleaning supplies, or that drawer full of cables you’ll never use. Then sort everything into three piles like keep, donate, or toss. Don’t forget your digital clutter such as organize files, passwords, and important documents, because heaven forbid someone has to sift through your 500 selfie backups. Take it one room at a time so you don’t feel overwhelmed.
While Magnusson recommends starting around age 65, honestly, it can be done at any age. Why wait? Swedish death cleaning isn’t about obsessing over death only. It’s about living intentionally, decluttering mindfully, and sparing your loved one's unnecessary headaches. So grab a trash bag, brew your favorite coffee and start tackling that closet.