What is Swedish death cleaning, and why are people loving it?

This is also called döstädning, the practice was popularized by Margareta Magnusson in her book The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: How to Free Yourself and Your Family from a Lifetime of Clutter. The idea behind this is simple. You have to go through your belongings, decide what really matters, and let go of the rest. The ultimate goal? Make life easier for your family so they won’t have to wade through mountains of old clothes, knick-knacks, and questionable tchotchkes after you’re gone.

But here’s the twist, it’s not morbid. Imagine it as intentional living with a side of Marie Kondo vibes. You reflect on your possessions, figure out what’s meaningful, and release the rest. Bonus points if it’s also an emotional reset. You get to appreciate what matters most and leave behind only the items that spark joy (and maybe a few good stories).