Six things you should avoid doing on Dhanteras

Dhanteras, the opening day of Diwali, is when people start thinking about wealth, prosperity, and all things lucky. Most of us rush out to buy gold, silver, or a shiny new utensil, hoping it’ll bring good fortune. But there are a few things that, according to tradition, you really shouldn’t do, if you ignore them, the day might not go quite as smoothly as you hope.

Six simple Dhanteras tips for wealth and harmony

Don’t lend money: Even if it’s just a tiny amount, lending money on Dhanteras is frowned upon. People say it can symbolically drain your wealth. So, if a friend asks, maybe offer help in another way—advice, a favour—but try to keep your cash in your own hands.

Keep salt at home: Salt isn’t just for cooking. Tradition says it stands for stability and longevity. Handing it out today could disturb your home’s harmony. Best leave it in your cupboard. No one’s going to complain, and it keeps things balanced.

Keep sugar at home: Sugar’s supposed to represent sweetness in life. Give it away on Dhanteras, and you risk “losing” that sweetness. Use it yourself instead, for Diwali treats or tea, and your home stays happy and prosperous.