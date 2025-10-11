Six things you should avoid doing on Dhanteras

Dhanteras, the opening day of Diwali, is when people start thinking about wealth, prosperity, and all things lucky. Most of us rush out to buy gold, silver, or a shiny new utensil, hoping it’ll bring good fortune. But there are a few things that, according to tradition, you really shouldn’t do, if you ignore them, the day might not go quite as smoothly as you hope.
Don’t lend money: Even if it’s just a tiny amount, lending money on Dhanteras is frowned upon. People say it can symbolically drain your wealth. So, if a friend asks, maybe offer help in another way—advice, a favour—but try to keep your cash in your own hands.
Keep salt at home: Salt isn’t just for cooking. Tradition says it stands for stability and longevity. Handing it out today could disturb your home’s harmony. Best leave it in your cupboard. No one’s going to complain, and it keeps things balanced.
Keep sugar at home: Sugar’s supposed to represent sweetness in life. Give it away on Dhanteras, and you risk “losing” that sweetness. Use it yourself instead, for Diwali treats or tea, and your home stays happy and prosperous.
Avoid arguments: Dhanteras is not the day for quarrels. Even small disagreements can upset the positive vibes. Try to stay patient, laugh at little irritations, and keep things light—trust me, it really does help the day feel better.
Don’t buy on credit or low quality items: Buying something on credit or picking something low-quality can backfire. Dhanteras purchases are meant to symbolise lasting prosperity. Spend wisely, even if it’s just a small item, it’s the intention that counts.
Keep jewellery at home: Jewellery carries symbolic wealth energy. Lending it, even to close family, might weaken that effect. Keep gold and silver at home where it belongs, and you’re more likely to feel the luck and prosperity everyone talks about.
Dhanteras is meant to bring abundance, happiness, and harmony. Following these simple guidelines won’t take long, but it can make a surprising difference. Sometimes, the tiniest details—like keeping sugar at home or avoiding a small argument—make the biggest impact.
(Written by Esha Aphale)