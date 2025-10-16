4 things we get wrong about work-life balance

When aiming for work-life balance, you have to remember that you are not dealing with binaries. Work is a part of the life you live, and what one must try to achieve is a balance between personal and professional life where you can pursue other hobbies and interests comfortably that are not related to your work. You have to aim for an integration of work and the life beyond work, not distinction.
A work-life balance does not mean that you strive for a routine that is divided into your work life and leisure time. The term refers to a balance where you can divide your time between your work and other equally important responsibilities such as family, parenting and more.
While having a work-life balance can be difficult, having the right attitude can help you sort things out better. It is very important to have a life beyond your work desk which can help one grow better. Hence, plan out your day and compartmentalise to achieve the perfect balance!
Work-Life balance does not depend on the 24-hour clock. You can spread out your chores across a week or even month to do all the things you want to do. This balance is more about the quality of the time and how you choose to spend it. Whatever you do, make sure to have enough breathers to prevent burnout.
