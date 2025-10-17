This popular watch label has new advanced horological complications

New Collection

Titan launched India’s first Wandering Hours timepiece, a milestone in its horology journey. This is part of the Stellar 3.0 three Limited-Edition timepieces, combining celestial inspiration, advanced horology, and rare materials. At the heart of the 9 extraordinary timepieces are 3 limited-editions, led by a historic first for the nation: the Wandering Hours, unveiled at an exclusive launch showcase.

Stellar 3.0 as a whole is built on three creative pillars: Celestial phenomena, capturing the rhythm of cosmic cycles; high horological functions, blending advanced mechanics with storytelling depth; and Rare materials, transforming elements of the universe into wearable art. Across nine timepieces, these ideas converge to offer collectors and dreamers a glimpse of infinity.