This popular watch label has new advanced horological complications

New Collection
Titan launched India’s first Wandering Hours timepiece, a milestone in its horology journey. This is part of the Stellar 3.0 three Limited-Edition timepieces, combining celestial inspiration, advanced horology, and rare materials. At the heart of the 9 extraordinary timepieces are 3 limited-editions, led by a historic first for the nation: the Wandering Hours, unveiled at an exclusive launch showcase.
Stellar 3.0 as a whole is built on three creative pillars: Celestial phenomena, capturing the rhythm of cosmic cycles; high horological functions, blending advanced mechanics with storytelling depth; and Rare materials, transforming elements of the universe into wearable art. Across nine timepieces, these ideas converge to offer collectors and dreamers a glimpse of infinity.
Stellar 3.0 was imagined as a canvas where infinite celestial wonders meet horological ingenuity. The Wandering Hours transforms this vision into reality. Inspired by orbiting moons and wandering stars, its drifting numerals glide across a sculpted arc like planets charting their celestial course. Twin satellite discs, forged in crystallized titanium and accented with a brushed copper bezel, revolve with measured elegance across the minute track. Powered by Titan’s in-house movement, this limited-edition masterpiece, offered in just 500 pieces, is priced at ₹1,79,995.
The Ice Meteorite makes a triumphant return, building on its success in Stellar 1 and 2, now featuring a cosmic ice-blue dial plated on authentic 1,20,000-year-old Muonionalusta meteorite, merging deep space history with bold contemporary design, priced at ₹1,39,995. The Aurora Caelum, priced at ₹95,995, glows with a luminous green dial reminiscent of the northern lights, framing astral discs in harmonious motion.