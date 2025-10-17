Lifestyle

This popular watch label has new advanced horological complications

A first time for any Indian company to launch home-grown advanced movements after the path-breaking tourbillon watch
Aurora Caleum
Aurora Caleum
New Collection

Titan launched India’s first Wandering Hours timepiece, a milestone in its horology journey. This is part of the Stellar 3.0 three Limited-Edition timepieces, combining celestial inspiration, advanced horology, and rare materials. At the heart of the 9 extraordinary timepieces are 3 limited-editions, led by a historic first for the nation: the Wandering Hours, unveiled at an exclusive launch showcase.

Titan launched India’s first Wandering Hours timepiece

Stellar 3.0 as a whole is built on three creative pillars: Celestial phenomena, capturing the rhythm of cosmic cycles; high horological functions, blending advanced mechanics with storytelling depth; and Rare materials, transforming elements of the universe into wearable art. Across nine timepieces, these ideas converge to offer collectors and dreamers a glimpse of infinity.

Titan's "Wandering Hours" is the first watch of its kind in India to be made ingenuously
Titan's capitaving "Wandering Hours"

Wandering Hours

Stellar 3.0 was imagined as a canvas where infinite celestial wonders meet horological ingenuity. The Wandering Hours transforms this vision into reality. Inspired by orbiting moons and wandering stars, its drifting numerals glide across a sculpted arc like planets charting their celestial course. Twin satellite discs, forged in crystallized titanium and accented with a brushed copper bezel, revolve with measured elegance across the minute track. Powered by Titan’s in-house movement, this limited-edition masterpiece, offered in just 500 pieces, is priced at ₹1,79,995.

Aurora Caleum
Montblanc captures the elegance of la femme bohème in every detail of its new timepiece
Ice Meteorit
Ice Meteorite

Ice Meteorite

The Ice Meteorite makes a triumphant return, building on its success in Stellar 1 and 2, now featuring a cosmic ice-blue dial plated on authentic 1,20,000-year-old Muonionalusta meteorite, merging deep space history with bold contemporary design, priced at ₹1,39,995. The Aurora Caelum, priced at ₹95,995, glows with a luminous green dial reminiscent of the northern lights, framing astral discs in harmonious motion.

Titan
tourbillion

