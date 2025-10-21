What is fragrance zoning and how does it work?

Our sense of smell is tied to our memories and emotions. You'll find certain smells reminding you of specific places and people. In her book, The Scent of Desire: Discovering Our Enigmatic Sense of Smell, Dr Rachel Hertz explained how scent has “the ability to alter our emotions and moods more than any other sensory experience" because of "the unique connection in the brain where scent, emotion, memories and associations are processed.” Herein comes the purposeful fragrance zoning.

Fragrance or scent zoning can help you feel more in tune with yourself and where you exist

Fragrance zoning is the process of dividing our homes into chunks based on smell and how we want to feel. It can enhance our mood and productivity and even our creative spirit.

In a way, this process of fragrance or scent zoning can be quite empowering. It can help calm us when we want to feel calm, and rejuvenated when we're on the lookout for our energetic spirit.