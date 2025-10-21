What is fragrance zoning and how does it work?

Our sense of smell is tied to our memories and emotions. You'll find certain smells reminding you of specific places and people. In her book, The Scent of Desire: Discovering Our Enigmatic Sense of Smell, Dr Rachel Hertz explained how scent has “the ability to alter our emotions and moods more than any other sensory experience" because of "the unique connection in the brain where scent, emotion, memories and associations are processed.” Herein comes the purposeful fragrance zoning.
Fragrance zoning is the process of dividing our homes into chunks based on smell and how we want to feel. It can enhance our mood and productivity and even our creative spirit.
In a way, this process of fragrance or scent zoning can be quite empowering. It can help calm us when we want to feel calm, and rejuvenated when we're on the lookout for our energetic spirit.
Start your day by keeping an electronic diffuser in your bedroom. Lemongrass, orange or other citric smells can help you get going. If you have a work set-up at home, try keeping peppermint diffusers around to increase alertness. When you're ready to wind down, you can try lavender oils and woody fragrances.
What fragrance we want in a certain room and what memories we want to create is up to us. For instance, for a spicy or romantic night in, you can keep hints of floral notes like rose and jasmine in your bedroom.
As for entryways, notes of patchouli, with musky, earthy tones work quite well. If you're aiming for a general sense of comfort and homeliness, you can simply bake bread and let the waft in.
Use each fragrance to set up a routine based on rhythm, not rules. And slowly, but surely, you'll learn to live more mindfully.
