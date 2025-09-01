This Japanese city has proposed a two-hour daily limit on smartphones

Toyoake is a city in Japan's Aichi Prefecture. The government of the city wants to limit the hours of smartphone usage to two hours, for the 69,000 citizens that live in the city.

In a proposal that has sparked debate, the government of Toyoake wants to pass a "non-binding ordinace", aimed at encouraging people to limit screen time apart from study and work purposes.

Masafumi Koki, Toyoake's mayor wants to propose an ordinance limiting the use of smartphones to two hours. The "non-binding ordinance" will neither be enforceable by law, nor be punishable if anyone breaks the rule.

The Toyoake government has submitted the proposal, and if lawmakers approve, it will be passed in October, urging residents of Toyoake to limit the use of smartphones to just two hours.