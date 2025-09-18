Monchhichi is the new viral toy after Labubu and Skullpanda

If you're just learning about Monchhichi now, then congratulations, you’re not old! The rest of us vaguely recall it as that weird monkey-baby doll with a thumb sucking habit, lurking in your cousin’s cupboard in the ’90s. Well, brace yourself because Monchhichi is back, and this time it’s hanging from Chanel and Prada bags like it owns the place.

Why is Monchhichi suddenly everywhere?

Gen Z has declared war on traditional notions of cute because why settle for teddy bears, plushies or Hello Kitty when you can flaunt a doll that looks like it just rolled out of a fever dream? The internet calls it “ugly-cute”. Monchhichi has joined Labubu and Skullpanda in the pantheon of toys that look like they were designed during a power outage.