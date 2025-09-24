Mumbai gets a new boutique dedicated to heritage Rajasthani craftsmanship

Nayab, a new boutique store by the Traditional Handicraft Centre (THC), started by sibling duo Priyank Gupta and Vrinda Agarwal, has opened in Mumbai with a clear purpose: to connect the city’s design-conscious audience with Rajasthan’s centuries-old craft traditions. Known for its work with recycled materials and generational artisanship, THC brings this philosophy into an urban context through Nayab. The store’s unique appeal lies in offering handcrafted, heirloom-quality pieces that combine authenticity, sustainability, and timeless design.
“With Nayab opening in Mumbai, our idea was to translate THC’s rooted, Rajasthan-based ethos to an urban audience without losing its soul,” says Priyank Gupta, Co-Founder at Nayab by THC. “We have used a maximum of our own products, like the recycled wooden flooring, wall panelling, and decorative ceilings. Nayab is a doorway to the vast collection of THC, and we at the store are sharing the same with the visitors.”
Among the collections, one of the most striking is the bone inlay range. “This craft is rooted in Rajasthan and uses real camel bones, not from killing animals but from those that have already died naturally in the desert,” explains Vrinda Agarwal, Co-Founder at Nayab by THC. “It is a generational craft that is slowly dying, and the government of Rajasthan is encouraging industries by auctioning the camel bones to save this craftsmanship. The range provides wages to a lot of families and is truly authentic to India.”
In a city where fast furniture often dominates, Nayab introduces a counterpoint. Each object, whether a reclaimed teak console or a hand-carved panel, is presented as singular, designed to last and to be carried forward. “Whether it’s for a farmhouse or a cosy city apartment, Nayab is a place where you can find something unique and one-of-a-kind, sourced from a part of the country nobody knows about,” says Gupta. “That piece might be the only thing you want to carry when you are changing homes or cities. At Nayab, we bring to you stories wrapped up in the form of a product.”
The response from Mumbai has been affirming, and Agarwal reflects on the unexpected joy of the city’s reception. “To our surprise, the audience often comes back to us saying that they have not seen anything like our store before in Bombay and that they were waiting for something like this. We have a wide range of products here in all sizes, so even though it is a boutique store, it is not overwhelming. Unlike in exclusive art décor spaces, people find Nayab approachable and welcoming.”
THC’s guiding philosophy carries through every decision at Nayab. The majority of the products are made using recycled teak wood, ensuring that no new trees are cut down in the process. The principle, described by the founders as “From Nature, For Nature,” is embedded in the materials, methods, and overall design language. The result is a boutique that values both craft and conscience, reinterpreting heritage for a city that thrives on modernity yet yearns for continuity.
With its opening, Mumbai gains a design destination that foregrounds memory and material over speed and scale. Nayab positions itself as a place for those seeking heirloom pieces, objects that resonate with history yet find relevance in contemporary living.
Unit No. 1A, Building No. B
RAGHUVANSHI MILLS COMPOUND
Senapati Bapat Marg, Near Sun Mill Compound,
Lower Parel, West, Mumbai (Maharashtra) 400013
10 AM to 10 PM
(Story by Esha Aphale)
