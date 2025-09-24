Mumbai gets a new boutique dedicated to heritage Rajasthani craftsmanship

Nayab, a new boutique store by the Traditional Handicraft Centre (THC), started by sibling duo Priyank Gupta and Vrinda Agarwal, has opened in Mumbai with a clear purpose: to connect the city’s design-conscious audience with Rajasthan’s centuries-old craft traditions. Known for its work with recycled materials and generational artisanship, THC brings this philosophy into an urban context through Nayab. The store’s unique appeal lies in offering handcrafted, heirloom-quality pieces that combine authenticity, sustainability, and timeless design.

Mumbai's Nayab showcases heirlooms, antiques, and handcrafted furniture

“With Nayab opening in Mumbai, our idea was to translate THC’s rooted, Rajasthan-based ethos to an urban audience without losing its soul,” says Priyank Gupta, Co-Founder at Nayab by THC. “We have used a maximum of our own products, like the recycled wooden flooring, wall panelling, and decorative ceilings. Nayab is a doorway to the vast collection of THC, and we at the store are sharing the same with the visitors.”

Among the collections, one of the most striking is the bone inlay range. “This craft is rooted in Rajasthan and uses real camel bones, not from killing animals but from those that have already died naturally in the desert,” explains Vrinda Agarwal, Co-Founder at Nayab by THC. “It is a generational craft that is slowly dying, and the government of Rajasthan is encouraging industries by auctioning the camel bones to save this craftsmanship. The range provides wages to a lot of families and is truly authentic to India.”