Famous British luxury department store warns customers about data breach

A spokesperson confirmed Harrods’ own systems remain unaffected and clarified the breach is unrelated to a cyber incident in May, when the company limited internet access across its sites as a precaution after an attempted intrusion.

A loosely connected hacker group that took credit for that earlier attack also claimed responsibility for cyber incidents targeting Marks & Spencer and the Co-op earlier this year.

In July, the National Crime Agency arrested four people in connection with those hacks: a 20-year-old woman in Staffordshire and three young men, aged 17 to 19, in London and the West Midlands. They have since been released on bail.

Several other cyberattacks have targeted high-profile British businesses in recent months.

Last week, Jaguar Land Rover, Britain’s biggest automaker, said that its production lines will remain shut down until at least Oct. 1, after a cyberattack in August.

On Friday, the BBC and other British media reported that hackers stole information about thousands of children from Kido, a London nursery chain, and posted some of the children’s photos and details on the darknet.

The Metropolitan Police force said that inquiries about “a ransomware attack on a London-based organization” were ongoing and no arrests have been made.