'They answer the phone even at 1 am': Burj Khalifa builder Mohamed Alabbar on why he likes hiring Indians

In today’s fast-paced world, work-life balance feels less like a lifestyle goal and more like a mythical concept. And we Indians somehow have ended up scheduling life around work emails and deadlines. Endorsing this amazing quality, Burj Khalifa billionaire builder Mohamed Alabbar has opened up about his favouritism towards Indian employees due to their incomparable work ethics.

Burj Khalifa billionaire builder reveals why he loves hiring Indians

Founder and managing director of Emaar Properties, Mohamed Alabbar, in a recent interview revealed how Indians are the best when it comes to work ethics and professionalism. He linked his statements to the power of hard work and said, “I always tell people, from my own perspective, my IQ is average, but my hard work is the best. I believe in hard work”.

Indians have the readiness to respond and no matter what time of the day it is, nothing goes ignored by them. Adding more about his likeliness towards Indians, Alabbar said, “The harder you work, the luckier you will get. There's a saying, hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard, and this is why I like to hire Indians, because they answer the phone even at one o'clock in the morning”.

But for him hard work doesn’t always mean just working long hours. It is the precision and smartness put into work. To know about every opportunity in the market and to study it thoroughly so that nothing outshines you, is the main deal.