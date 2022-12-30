This New Year pledge to take care of your skin with some internationally revered beauty brands

Looking to splurge some on international beauty brands ahead of New Year? Look nowhere else as we are listing out some new products launched by some premium brands from across the world. It's winter and the season to party hence we want you to put your best foot forward with these exclusive products that will surely make you the centre of all attention.

Leading French beauty brand Mary Cohr has launched an exclusive Festive Glow Hamper that is made with 100% natural ingredients and keeps the skin hydrated and naturally glowing at all times. The hamper consists of Hydrosmose serum, a day cream and a body moisturiser. While the serum delicately hydrates skin cells via osmosis by fusing with cell membranes, the day cream is packed with stabilised Vitamin C, Melanoxyl and SPF 30. The body moisturiser named Softening essences Body Care includes ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, pro-oxygene and essential oils.

Price: Rs. 8647

Available on: marycohr.co.in

The Brazilian born brand GKHair, established by Van Tibolli in 2007 is known for its luxury natural keratin-based hair care products. Their GK Hair Global Keratin Nourishing Kit consists of a gold shampoo enriched with aloe vera, shea butter, juvexin and argan oil to protect, nourish and restore hair health thus making it look supple and shiney. The gold conditioner moisturises and nourishes the hair while the gold serum eliminates frizz and adds shine to the locks. Top it off with the deep conditioning masque that locks in healthy hair cells with double protection revealing the hair’s natural beauty.

Price: Rs. 8500

Available on: gkhair.co.in

Olay is an internationally revered brand with its roots in South Africa, and was originally known as Oil of Olay. They have launched an all new OLAY Luminous Niacinamide + AHA Range that work across five skin layers to decrease melanin thus helping reduce years of stubborn acne marks, blemishes and sun spots within a month. The range includes a serum and a face cream which are free from parabens, sulphates, mineral oils, phthalates and petrolatum making it suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs. 1999

Available on: Amazon and Nykaa

Founded in 2017, the Korean beauty brand ROUND LAB uses fresh and high-quality raw materials to provide the best possible nourishment to your skin. Their Round Lab 1025 Dokdo Mud Pack is made with Kaolin clay, sea salt, minerals and allantoin that eliminates excess sebum, blackheads and dead skin cells from the surface of skin and pores. Unlike conventional clay masks, Dokdo Mud Pack isn’t drying and is safe for sensitive skin.

Price: Rs. 1495

Available on: purplle.com

Neal’s Yard Remedies was established in the UK back in 1981, and has since been known for its ethical skin care solutions. This winter nourish your skin with their Bee Lovely Duo consisting of the Bee Lovely Hand Cream and Bee Lovely Bath and Shower Gel. Made with fair trade organic honey from Mexico and sun-ripened Italian and Mexican Oranges these products nourish and moisturize your skin.

Price: Rs. 2838

Available on: boddess.com