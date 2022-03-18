Your guide to Holi skincare from brands such as Estee Lauder, Victoria’s Secret and Forest Essentials

HOLI IS A riot of colours, but amidst all the fun it’s our skin and hair that suffer the most damage. Add these cleansers, masks, serums, scrubs and more to your routine for protection and rejuvenation

Think pink

Kaolin or Australian pink clay from southern and western Australia is known for its detoxifying powers. The Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask is infused with kaolin and is great at drawing out toxins and impurities from the skin. Rs 3,499



Kashmir calling

Forest Essentials’ Delicate Facial Cleanser Kashmiri Saffron & Neem is a gentle way to clean your skin. The cleanser will remove all the dirt, but without stripping your skin of its moisture. Neem and saffron work to purify skin and give it a natural glow. Rs 1,395



Hive five

Honey is an age-old remedy for damaged skin. This Honey Scrub by Victoria’s Secret is made from

real honey straight from the hive, along with sugar crystals. The scrub will not only exfoliate your body,

but also give it a radiant glow. Rs 2,299



Hello sunshine

One of the most essential steps of skin care during the festivities is sun protection. The Moms Co Natural

Daily Sunscreen is a light and non-sticky sunscreen that offers SPF 45+ protection. It is also infused with licorice, chamomile and calendula extracts which soothe and refresh skin. Rs 442



Love is in the hair

Packed with the properties of bhringraj, Kama Ayurveda’s Bringadi Intensive Repair Post-wash Hair Mask is ideal to soothe damage caused by the environment. The deep conditioning mask also has coconut milk, amla and indigo which help in hair growth. Rs 825



Juiced up

Protect your skin with Juice Beauty’s Stem Cellular Vinifera Replenishing oil. The face oil has jojoba extracts and a fast-absorbing formulation. It nourishes, hydrates and shields the skin from colours and chemicals. Rs 8,500



Over the night

Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum takes a scientific approach to skincare. The serum uses patented Chronolux Power Signal technology that heals, smoothens and evens out skin. The formulation

uses hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and repair damage. Rs 3,900