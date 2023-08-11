Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for August 11-17

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Exciting changes are coming! The wheel spins with the power of life and turns to bring you prosperous new opportunities. Sudden movement forward is likely. While sometimes the idea of change can be worrying, you must trust and know that the universe wants you to be happy. Embrace the new beginnings.

Lucky colour: Purple

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)

Speak you mind with confidence! Your current situation calls for open and honest communication. If you’re uncertain, then hire an expert. While wisdom and objectivity are important now, don’t forget to weigh the emotional aspects of this situation. Do not compromise on your integrity.

Lucky colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

You’ve made some very good choices, and now your ship is coming in! As you wait for it to dock, it’s an

excellent time to consider your next steps. Long-term planning is a good idea. You may need to travel for work purposes. Review your options while you keep your enthusiasm high. The work you’ve done so far will yield fantastic results.

Lucky colour: Orange

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

It’s important to live a balanced life! Your determination and sheer will to accomplish the task before you is admirable, however it’s taking a toll on you. Ask for help from others. Delegate responsibility to those who can do a better job. Reduce your stress for the sake of protecting your health. Stay away from drama.

Lucky colour: Rusty orange

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

There are additional options available to you! Your situation may seem to you to be limited or not what you had hoped for, but there is more here than meets the eye. Opportunities are presenting themselves but your focus is too narrow so you aren’t seeing them. Open your eyes to all possibilities. Lucky colour: Emerald green

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Something just isn’t quite right, and your angels and guides are lovingly bringing this to your attention. The great news is that your psychic and intuitive abilities are heightened right now. Listen to your intuition and sleeping dreams for guidance. Archangels can help you develop your psychic skills. It’s time to face your fears. Lucky colour: Off white

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

You have the magical touch of angels on your side! New projects that you start will be very successful. You have all the resources you need, even if you can’t see them. You maybe underestimating the skill and knowledge that you have accumulated. You are prepared for this moment, and the road ahead is safe and sure now. Lucky colour: Rainbow colours

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Nurture yourself and those you love! There is a need for quality time with the people you care about the

most. You may see the truth clearly while those around you don’t. You excel at taking care of others, but don’t forget to take care of yourself! You have the gift of being able to make anything more valuable and beautiful. Lucky colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

There is so much to be grateful for. The universe will bless you with financial success for a lifetime, and you no longer will have to worry about money. This is all because of your good karmas, blessings of your ancestors and your diligent hard work. Your family life has become your greatest blessing. Lucky colour: Green

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

You have great strength and compassion! The kindness and understanding that you give to others are a blessed gift. However, it is important to show gentleness towards yourself. You may see aspects within you that cause you worry or be impatient. But every person is a child of God. Lucky colour: Sunrise orange

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

There is so much to be accomplished! Make a plan that is methodical and sees to every detail. Slow and steady wins the race. You may decide it’s time to find a better job, business matter takes precedence over emotional ones in this situation. Angels are watching over you right now, so think big. Lucky colour: Brown

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Life is wonderful! Great things are headed your way, and your plans will succeed beyond your wildest dreams. Keep your words and thoughts positive and you will thrive. Believe in yourself and those around you during this magical time. The Archangels bring brilliant epiphanies to those who ask for help. Lucky colour: Sunflower yellow