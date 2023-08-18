Indian pop sensation Zaeden recently launched his bespoke fragrance brand Sol inspired by ‘Stories of Life’

Musician Sahil Sharma, better known by his stage name Zaeden, who is obsessed with fragrances finally makes his dream come true by collaborating with Aesir Perfumes launches Sol (Stories of Life), a bespoke fragrance. Crafted with passion and a connection to life’s stories, Sol is a unisex fragrance brand that boasts two enchanting fragrances — Mystic Voice and Sweet Sea.

“I’ve always been very passionate about fragrances. While for some people it may be a fascination for sneakers or cars, etc — fragrances for me were always that obsession and I always wanted to create something of my own. What I personally think sets Sol apart from the rest is the intention itself, to be original and unique. That’s something that I’ve always tried to do with my music as well — to be bold, unique and have my own voice,” reveals Zaeden.

Supported by Aesir Perfume, the brand debuts two perfumes — Mystic Voice and Sweet Sea. The former is a luxurious blend of melon, saffron and orange top notes with a sophisticated mix of lily of the valley, ginger, oakmoss and hyacinth while the base exudes notes of fir resin, white musk, cedar and patchouli adding a final touch of elegance. The latter is a refreshing tribute to the ocean breeze featuring top notes of sage, Calabrian bergamot, pink pepper and sea salt, lavender and Amalfi lemon besides vetiver, musk and ambergris.

“I remember speaking to Zaeden, in the initial stages of developing these scents, about his passions — what he dreamed of doing in terms of fragrance and the kind of vacations he likes. He also used to come to the lab and we used to sit for hours smelling different raw materials to select the best ingredients for the final product. I have made use of good quality essential oils in the perfumes, which I prepare in my own factories and also source from around the world like,” reveals Amal Jain, chief perfumier of Aesir Perfumes.

INR 1,800. Available online.

