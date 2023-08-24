Raksha Bandhan special: Gift your loved ones a gorgeous smile with these lip care products

As the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan approaches, the search for the perfect gifts intensifies. This year, why not surprise your siblings with something unique and essential? Say goodbye to traditional gifts and embrace the trend of self-care with a range of newly-launched lip care products that promise to keep those lips luscious and radiant. Whether it's for your sister who loves experimenting with makeup or your brother who could use a little extra pampering, these lip care gems are sure to make their day extra special.

Texture talk

Introducing the Golden Hour Lip Oil by Simply Nam, this tinted gloss with an oil-like texture that provides ultimate comfort. This lip oil can be the perfect addition to gloss up a matte lipstick or to hydrate dry and chapped lips. What's more, the Golden Hour Lip Oil naturally imparts firmness and fullness to your lips, giving you that enviable pout. Tested and adored by us, this product is a must-try for anyone looking to elevate their lip care routine. ₹999. Available on simplynam.com

Hot pick

Enriched with Vitamin E, the Renee Hot Lips Clear Lip Gloss not only promises that coveted plumpness but also adds a super glassy shine to your lips. The clear gloss glides effortlessly, giving your lips a lustrous glaze while keeping them hydrated and soft. This is the ideal choice for achieving that glossy look, whether it's layered over your favourite lipstick or worn on its own. ₹250. Available on reneecosmetics.in

Treatment plan

In the hustle and bustle of life, your lips often bear the brunt of changing weather and environmental factors. The Laneige Lip Treatment Balm is here to rescue your lips from chapping and discomfort. This pearlescent, daily lip treatment balm not only coats your lips in nourishing hydration but also visibly smooths lip wrinkles and enhances lip fullness. The added cooling sensation is a delightful bonus, making this product a staple in our daily self-care routine. ₹1,750. Available on ajio.com

Natural and nice

Sustainable beauty brand Shibel introduces the Embellish Gloss Balm, a range of tinted liquid lip balms that are a celebration of colour and care. Available in four playful shades like juicy plum, peachy coral and lush pink, these gloss balms infused with enriching oils effortlessly glide on the lips, providing deep hydration while making a bold statement. ₹1,300. Available on shibelbeauty.com

These products are more than just cosmetics; they are tokens of self-love and care that will keep your siblings glowing, confident and ready to take on the world with their beautiful smiles.