Winter wonderland glow: Your ultimate guide to radiant skin in cold months

As the winter breeze sets in, bringing with it chilly temperatures and dry air, maintaining radiant and glowing skin becomes a top priority. The cold weather can often leave your skin feeling dull and dehydrated, but fear not—achieving a winter wonderland glow is easier than you think. Priya Bhandari, Head of Training, Skeyndor, shares a few tips to keep your skin radiant all season long.

Hydration is key

Winter air tends to be drier, sapping moisture from your skin. Combat this by staying well-hydrated from the inside out. Increase your water intake and incorporate hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and oranges into your diet. This will help your skin stay supple and radiant.

Moisturize for supple skin

Choose a rich, emollient moisturizer to combat the harsh effects of winter. Look for products with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, known for their hydrating properties. Apply your moisturizer immediately after cleansing to lock in moisture.

Exfoliate for a fresh start

Regular exfoliation is crucial to remove dead skin cells and allow fresh, radiant skin to surface. Opt for a gentle exfoliant to avoid over-drying your skin, and aim for 1-2 times a week to maintain a healthy glow.

Embrace serums for added radiance

Incorporate serums containing vitamin C or antioxidants into your skincare routine. These powerhouse ingredients help brighten the skin, reduce hyperpigmentation, and protect against environmental stressors. Apply before your moisturizer for maximum impact.

Protect your skin

Even in winter, UV rays can cause damage to your skin. Don't forget your sunscreen, especially if you’re hitting the slopes or spending time outdoors. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and reapply as needed.

Pamper your lips

Winter weather can wreak havoc on your lips, leading to dryness and chapping. Keep them soft and kissable by regularly applying a nourishing lip balm with ingredients like shea butter or coconut oil.

Warm up your shower routine

Hot showers may feel comforting, but they strip your skin of natural oils. Opt for lukewarm water and avoid prolonged showers to help your skin retain its moisture.

Invest in overnight treatments

Take advantage of the nighttime to indulge your skin in extra care. Overnight masks or hydrating treatments can work wonders while you sleep, leaving you with a fresh and radiant complexion in the morning.

Layer up your skincare

Consider layering your skincare products for maximum hydration. Start with lighter textures and build up to thicker creams to lock in moisture.

Stay Consistent

Consistency is key when it comes to skincare. Stick to your routine, and be patient. Radiant skin is a result of ongoing care and attention.

With these tips, you'll be well on your way to achieving a winter wonderland glow. Embrace the season with confidence, knowing that your skin is not only protected but glowing with radiant beauty.