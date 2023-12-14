We pick noteworthy beauty, skin and haircare brands exhibited at Cosmoprof India 2023

Last week marked the triumphant return of Cosmoprof to India, as the fourth edition of the renowned beauty expo unfolded at the Jio World Convention Centre from December 7 to 9. The event brought together the crème de la crème of the cosmetics, skincare and beauty markets, establishing itself as a comprehensive global platform for the beauty community.

Unlike its counterparts in Bologna, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Miami, Cosmoprof India has forged its distinct identity, spotlighting every facet of the beauty industry. Serving not just as a B2B hub for the beauty supply chain, but also as a stage for the debut of new beauty brands, the event resonated as a remarkable networking opportunity across the diverse sectors of the global beauty landscape. The exhibition unveiled a myriad of launches from finished product brands, spanning cosmetics, toiletries, beauty salons, SPA, natural & organic, nail & accessories, and hair salons.

This year we witnessed the participation of over 450 brands and exhibitors hailing from 19 countries and regions, showcasing their latest innovations. The event showcased the rich diversity of the global beauty market, featuring country pavilions from Australia, Korea, Italy, Taiwan and the UK among others. Our expedition through the event led us to discover some standout beauty, skin and hair care brands. In the Korean segment, Oceglow Korean Skincare left an indelible mark with products crafted using aquamarine ingredients. The Day & Dream Lip Kyss Balm and Jelly Sleep Mask from Oceglow were particular favourites.

Dancing Whale, another Korean gem, caught our attention not just for its products but also for its eye-catching packaging, which supports the local art scene and artists. The face masks and sunscreen from Dancing Whale were quite nice. Meanwhile, Mixsoon, a minimal Korean skincare brand, won our hearts with its essential ingredient-focused products. The bean essence and bean cream, along with their face masks are a must-have. Trimaay's Triple Collagen P Squalane is a good anti-nourishing cream.

Salon Hands, a haircare brand, dazzled us with its innovative product line-up, especially the CTOX range and Revive (no-wash perfume treatment) collection. The Korean segment concluded with Fini, an organic skincare and beauty brand. Their flower and fruit-infused liquid lipsticks, notably in shades like Coral Nude, Naked Rose and Red Orange Sunshine, left a lasting impression while the La Bella Super Refreshing Mask emerged as a noteworthy after-sun care sheet mask. Special mention to Soulflower's (farm-to-face clean beauty brand) rosemary hair oil and serums.

Fini Cosmetic Liquid Lipsticks

Making its debut at the exhibition, Bravado, an artisan luxury brand showcased a distinctive collection of natural ingredient products across Hair Care, Face Care, Beard and Moustache Care and Body Care categories. Purederm's Hair Cap Masks gained popularity for providing abundant nutrition and moisture to tired hair and scalps.

The event also introduced upcoming brands to the Indian market, such as Booby Tape's Breast Lift Tape & Holder, Poland-origin Lamel makeup brand and other labels like Bouqtiue makeup from Italy, Eveline Cosmetics USA and Liberty Belle Rx from Australia.

Juice Cosmetics also made waves with the introduction of Color Luxe, a mesmerizing range of lip colours that vows to revolutionize the beauty industry by celebrating forever youthful lips. The Bomb Cosmetics’ Bombini The Ice Cream Pedicure Kit, a patented six-step pedicure system became very prominent at the event.

Educational sessions, CosmoTalks round-table discussions and live demos at Cosmo Onstage further enriched the experience, providing valuable insights into industry trends, consumer habits, regulations and market analysis. Cosmoprof India 2023 was not just an exhibition, it was a captivating journey through the dynamic world of beauty, leaving attendees inspired and eagerly anticipating the next edition.