 Light up the room

As we immerse ourselves in the enchantment of the holidays, there's no better time to indulge in the magic of beauty. Unwrap the secrets to radiant glamour with this curated Christmas listicle, where we unveil a dazzling array of beauty products that promise to add a touch of festive glam to your celebrations. From luscious lipsticks to twinkling eyeshadows, join us on a journey through the most coveted beauty treasures that will have you looking and feeling fabulous all season long.

1. Nourish & revive

Neal's Yard Remedies’ Orange Flower Facial Wash Collection is crafted to nourish and revive winter-weary skin. The luxurious blend is designed to hydrate, rejuvenate, and bring a radiant glow.

Starting at Rs 1000.

2. Combat signs of pre-ageing

Vitamin C Plus ACE trio: The O3+ Agelock Vitamin ACE instantly boosts glow and reduces dullness in all types of skin above the age of 18 while the O3+ Agelock Vitamin C plus AHA instantly boosts youth glow while reducing pores and providing anti ageing benefits to relatively thick textured skin above the age of 25. The O3+ Agelock Vitamin C Plus Ferulic is a de-pigmentation, anti-blemish, and anti tan serum consisting of 10 per cent vitamin C and 1 per cent ferulic acid that works on pigmentation, hyper pigmentation, deep tan and thicker textured skin.

Price: Rs 1,840.

3. Hold the curl

ETUDE Curl Fix Mascara is formulated with special ingredients that help to hold the curl in place for extended periods, resisting smudging, flaking, or smearing throughout the day. The applicator wand is usually designed to reach every lash, ensuring even coverage and a precise application.

Price: Rs 990.

4. Gift the glow

For the ultimate Christmas gift, consider Just for You Gift Box by Perfora. Packed with essential oral care items, this thoughtfully curated box includes a Personalized Electric Toothbrush, SLS Free Toothpaste, Alcohol-Free Mouthwash, and Teeth Whitening Powder. The complete oral care package is neatly packaged in a stylish and practical gift box.

Price: Rs 2,899.

5. Ultimate sun protection

Skeyndor Anti-Pigmentation Kit (Blue Light Technology) will protect your skin from sun’s harsh rays. Apply a generous amount before sun exposure. Avoid contact with eyes and reapply after sweating, bathing, or towel drying.

Price: ₹5,050.00.

6. Glam game

Get ready to shine and sparkle this festive season with the Make-up Studio Christmas Kit! Elevate your glam game with the luxurious Matte Lipstick, offering velvety soft lips in intense, long-lasting colours. Achieve captivating lashes with the 4D Extra Black Mascara for extreme volume and length. Complete your holiday look with the dazzling Jewel Effects in Shine or Sparkle versions, perfect for eyes, face, and body.

Price: ₹ 5,160.

7. Goodness of watermelon

Experience clear, acne-free skin with Bayla Skin's newly launched Watermelove Foaming Face Wash, which is a blend of watermelon and salicylic acid.

Price: Rs 319.

8. Beauty in a box

In the spirit of the season, where joy and celebration fill the air, what better way to express love and care than with the Forest Essentials Skin and Hair Care Selection Gift Box? A traditional assortment of skin and hair care products for long, glossy hair, this exquisite assortment fortifies and nourishes the skin. It has 50 ml of body milk, shower wash, hair cleanser, conditioner, face cleanser, and after-bath oil.

Price: Rs 2,675.

9. Tender care

Happy Winter Gift Set by Nat Habit contains products freshly crafted from Nat Habit’s Ayurvedic Kitchen, designed to embrace your skin with the essence of the season. It is made with pure raw milk, whipped into sumptuous butter, infused with the richness of desi ghee, and enriched with antioxidants from cold-pressed oils. Together, they weave a tapestry of holistic winter enchantment, gifting your skin the tender care it craves during this magical time of year.

Price: Rs 1,600.

10. Made to last

Colorbar’s 24hrs Weightless Liquid Foundation is designed to make you shine through the celebrations! With an exquisite range of 30 shades, it ensures a flawless and radiant look that perfectly complements your unique undertone. Its feather-light consistency effectively retains moisture, resulting in a radiant complexion that stays shine-free throughout the day.

Priced: Rs 1,095.

11. Glow from within

For plumper skin that radiates glow Love, Indus has launched Freedom of Expression: Dual-purpose Line Limiter with potent botanicals like hibiscus, kokum, and mulberry combined with clean, lab-created ingredients like vegan collagen in this vegan serum to keep the skin supple, smooth, and wrinkle-free.

Price: Rs 7,500.

12. Sparkle & shine

Faces Canada 6-in-1 Eyeshadow Palette is just perfect to bring a touch of glamour to the holiday season.

Price: Rs 599.

13. The Green Loom

Want to give your loved ones something that is truly organic and healthy? The Green Loom has the perfect hampers for you. The box contains cold pressed Castor oil and cold pressed apricot oil along with soy candles, perfect for creating a relaxing ambiance. This useful box has everything you need to keep your skin soft, glowy keeping it all natural this Christmas. There are many more giting options too. Check them out!

Available online.

Price: Rs 1,300.

14. Glow Seeker Highlighter



Anastasia Beverly Hills has launched its latest innovation, Glow Seeker Highlighter. This essential illuminating powder is designed to achieve the perfect radiant glow. It stands out as an all-encompassing illuminating powder that flatters every skin tone, offering a flawless combination of a smooth finish and ultra-beam effects for a glow from within. Its velvety texture is accomplished through a sophisticated highlighter formula that imparts a multi-dimensional wet effect shine. The design of the press allows for the brush to easily pick up the perfect amount of product for application. It also boasts an opulent style with a rose gold compact which includes a mirror.

The formula is Vegan , talc-free, alcohol-free, mineral oil-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, and cruelty-free.

Price: Rs 4,500.

