We list seven advent calendars filled with skincare and beauty products, to add a touch of glamour to your holiday celebrations

Elevate your holiday countdown with Christmas advent calendars that promise a luxurious twist to your holiday gifts. Experience the ultimate beauty and skincare journey as each day unfolds a new surprise — a curated selection of premium products. From rejuvenating skincare essentials to glamorous beauty must-haves, these advent calendars redefine festive anticipation. Pamper yourself daily with exclusive treats, blending the magic of Christmas with the allure of radiant skin and beauty. From Dot & Key’s fruity goodies and Innisfree’s K-Beauty mini delights to Sugar Pop X Alicia Souza’s merry makeup to Mars Cosmetics X Hypd cosmic beauty products, these seven feature-packed advent calendars make perfect Secret Santa gifts, adding a touch of glamour and joy to your loved ones’ holiday celebrations.

Vitamin (e)fficiency

Experience the Limited Edition Fruity Advent Calendar by Dot & Key, a vibrant collection featuring 10 bestsellers. Brighten your days with surprises ranging from glossy lip balms to moisturisers and must-have accessories with products like Vitamin C+E Super Bright Moisturizer, Cica + 10 percent Niacinamide Ultimate Spotless Glow Face Serum and Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen and a fluffy headband among other products. ₹4,076. dotandkey.com





Cosmetic couture

Discover a beauty extravaganza with Mars Cosmetics X Hypd’s 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar Box. Unveil 24 goodies such as Master Blender with pointy tip and flat-ended sponge, travel-friendly black Hand Mirror, Moisturising Lip Balm to nourish and repair dry and chapped lips and Northern Lights In A Pan, which is a multi-chrome eyeshadow that comes in shades of Swirling Sweden, Norwegian Nights, Finland Flash and Canadian Gleam. ₹4,100. marscosmetics.in





Doodle all the way

Celebrate the festive season with Sugar Pop X Alicia Souza’s Beauty Advent Calendar, adorned with the whimsical charm of Alicia’s doodle art. Unbox 12 days of Christmas filled with Sugar Pop goodies like Matte Lip Colours, Glossy Nails Lacquers, Ultra HD Blush, a couple of Glitter Nail Lacquers, Satin Matte Lipstick, Longwear Compact, Matte Mousse Lipstick and a cute scrunchie. ₹3,756. sugarpop.com





Feeling twenty-four

Step into the enchanting world of Q-Ki’s 24 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar, where each day reveals a delightful surprise. Uncover a curated selection of premium beauty products, including this incredible beauty selection with eyeshadow, blusher, mascara, lip liner, glitter nail polish, nail polish, bronzer, highlighter, lip balm, lip gloss tubes, lipstick pencil sharpener and three brushes, all packed into this luxurious calendar. ₹6,640. kiwla.com



Gold lining

Embrace the holiday spirit with Tira’s 24 Days of You — Advent Calendar, a red and gold treasure trove filled with beauty must-haves. Unveil fragrances, skincare staples, makeup picks and hair-care essentials, including Kama Ayurveda Rejuvenating & Brightening Night Cream, Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Berry, Yves Saint Laurent Libre, Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base, Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara and Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronised Multi-Recovery Complex. ₹45,000. tirabeauty.com

Seventh sense

Unwind with L’Occitane’s 7-Day Advent Calendar, featuring bestseller minis for a week of beauty bliss. From Shea Hand Cream to Almond Shower Oil and Verbena Shower Gel, each day brings luxurious treats which include Intensive Repair Shampoo & Intensive Repair Conditioner, Verbena Shower Gel,

Shea Ultra Rich Body Cream and Cocon de Serenite Relaxing Pillow Mist — packed away in a colourful gift box. ₹4,500. loccitane.com

