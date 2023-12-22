Xmas Special: Luxury lipsticks that you must include in your Secret Santa hampers and holiday gifting

Lipsticks from luxury brands make the perfect Christmas or Secret Santa gifts for several compelling reasons. Firstly, they embody a sense of indulgence and sophistication, offering a touch of glamour and luxury that aligns perfectly with the festive spirit.

These high-end lip products often come in exquisite packaging, making them visually appealing and ideal for gifting. Additionally, the superior quality and formulation of luxury lipsticks ensure a delightful and pampering experience for the recipient. The diverse range of shades and textures, coupled with the renowned reputation of luxury beauty brands, adds a personal and thoughtful touch to the gift.

Lips don't lie

Ranked among the top luxury beauty brands globally (thanks to its light, dewy, glowy and buildable products), Charlotte Tilbury has introduced a new range of Airbrush Flawless Lip Blurs and we couldn't be happier to try them out. This lipstick set makes for the perfect Secret Santa or Christmas gift with its suits-all shades in nude, pink and red. The product promises hydrated, flawless-looking lips with an airbrush effect, featuring weightless, modern matte-meets-moisture liquid lipsticks. Infused with blurring and smoothing effects inspired by Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Airbrush makeup, including Powder-Blur Technology, film-forming resin, and hyaluronic acid; the lipstick comes with a diamond applicator. With eight mesmerising shades like Honey Blur, Nude Blur, Pillow Talk Blur, Pillow Talk Medium Blur, Walk of No Shame Blur, Ruby Blur, Rose Blur and Flame Blur, this collection is a delightful choice backed by supermodel Bella Hadid. ‎₹3,350. Available online.

French connection

French luxury fashion and perfume house, Givenchy's, Le Rouge Deep Velvet Lipsticks are lightweight matte lipstick that have a highly pigmented formula to deliver bold colours in just one stroke. This long-lasting lipstick stays put for up to 12 hours and preserves the lips' hydration for 6 hours. Twist up the bullet and start by defining the edges and corners of your lips. The product is available in shades like Grenat Fume, Nude Rose, Rouge Infuse, Violet Velour and eight others. ₹4,200. Available online.

Peptide pout

Enriched with flower extracts, wax, kokum butter, hyaluronic acid, and squalane, Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lipstick delivers a luxurious lip experience. Over time, the formulation reduces the appearance of lip lines, revealing smoother and more supple lips in just one week. Crafted with peptides, the lipstick enhances lip volume for a plump, irresistible pout. The exquisite range features 12 shades, including the captivating Power Play, the romantic Sunset Rose, and the elegant Afternoon Tea. ₹3,990. Available online.

Rosy lips

Lancôme L' Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick presents an iconic formula featuring a rich, creamy texture now elevated with 30% moisturising rose balm and hyaluronic acid infused with Grand rose extracts. This luxurious lipstick ensures a smudge-resistant lip colour that stays precisely within the lip line, without any bleeding. Offering a spectrum from bold reds to subtle nudes, each shade boasts a creamy finish to suit every preference. Immerse yourself in the timeless elegance of these exquisite hues, all housed in a new high-end luxury case meticulously crafted in France. ₹3,200. Available online.

Steal a quick kiss

Featuring an impressive palette of 15 vivid shades, Mac Cosmectics' Locked Kiss 24HR Lipstick stands out as a matte lip colour with a luxuriously pigmented formula. This kissproof, transfer-proof and waterproof lipstick guarantees a lasting allure that endures for up to 24 hours without any unsightly smudges. Enriched with the goodness of passion fruit oil, this nourishing lipstick not only delivers bold hues but also cares for your lips. Our top picks among these slender sticks include Vicious (Intense Burnt Orange), Mischief (pink nude), Poncy (rich wine), Teaster (Light Toned Warm Nude), and Coy (dusty rose). Elevate your lip game with Mac Locked Kiss for a vibrant and enduring pout that makes a statement. ₹3,050. Available online.





Smile brightly

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez offers the Kind Words Matte Lipstick in a stunning array of 10 super wearable shades. From the true neutral beige of Talented to the rich chocolate brown of Strong, each hue is made to match and effortlessly versatile. The buttery, pigment-rich formula delivers a soft matte finish that embraces lips in pure comfort throughout the day. This lipstick's flexible formulation adapts to the natural shape of your lips, providing a plush, weightless colour that moves seamlessly with you. Whether you opt for the muted peach of Creative, the rose pink of Lively, or the deep dusty plum of Gifted, each shade offers a touch of Rare Beauty's signature elegance. Experience the blend of style and comfort with the entire range, including Worthy, Humble, Fun, Wise, Bold, and Gifted. ₹2,400. Available online.

Whether it's the iconic shades or innovative formulations, receiving luxury lipstick as a present communicates a sense of opulence and care, making it a truly special and appreciated gift during the holiday season. And these are a few suggestions that can make it your hamper.