Bakuchiol, a natural alternative for retinol to take over skincare trends in 2023: Expert  

As a 16-year-old, had someone told the author that there is an ingredient to help her pimple scars and smile lines, she would have not ended up with adult acne issues. But as they say, it's never too late for skin care. That ingredient, which she talks about, Retinol, has taken over the skin industry for the last couple of years. Its popularity amongst skincare enthusiasts picked up mainly during the COVID-19 pandemic and has managed to survive the virus.

What is retinol?

For the unversed, retinol is an over-the-counter derivative of retinoid made from Vitamin A and essentially helps in cell regeneration. If you have been struggling with acne scars and bearing the side effects of ageing, retinol is an ingredient your dermatologist is likely to prescribe you.

Can retinol usage lead to a breakout?

While retinol is packed with multiple benefits and is an ingredient trusted by experts, its usage often leads to a breakout. Called the retinol purge, this breakout can make your skin dry, irritated and flaky too.

The purge gets better with continued usage but now, many want to navigate away from the breakout altogether. This is where cruelty-free and vegan retinol alternatives come into the picture. Currently trending online, Bakuchiol is a plant-based alternative to retinol.

Retinol alternatives available in India

In the Indian market, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's self-care brand, 82°E's Bakuchiol Slip, has managed to garner a positive response.

On being asked about the benefits of the plant-derived retinol substitute, Rachna Rastogi, Head R&D, 82°E said, "Research has shown that Bakuchiol acts similar to retinol in helping improve skin firmness, elasticity and texture without causing photo-sensitivity. This allows consumers to use Bakuchiol in the daytime too unlike retinol."

"It is known to be suitable for acne-prone skin in helping balance sebum secretion and scarring," she further added.

What is the correct way to use Bakuchiol?

Talking about the usage, Rastogi shared that Bakuchiol is suitable for daytime use as well unlike retinol which heightens your skin’s sensitivity and must only be used at night. You can use Bakuchiol once during your morning routine and then 40 minutes before bedtime.

Start by cleansing your face and creating a base by spritzing a toner. Take 2-3 pea-sized drops of the Bakuchiol-based product and massage it gently to your face using upward strokes. Follow this up with sunscreen (at least SPF 30) during the daytime and a mild, fragrance-free moisturiser at night.

