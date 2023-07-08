Beauty guide: Get a raincheck with these hair and skin care products for Monsoon

As the monsoon begins, one might be tempted to dance in the rain and soak up the joy. However, the pouring rain water won't necessarily shower your skin and hair with blessings as it does to your soul. Instead, those precious locks of yours might go from shiny to frizzy and lackluster, while your scalp may turn into an oil slick. The humid weather may also lead to skin problems like infections, acne, itchiness and dullness. But fear not, we've got you covered like an umbrella on a stormy day with a personal care routine for skin and hair protection.

Goodbye to acne-marks

The humid weather can increase the chances of your skin releasing more sebum, resulting in pimples. Plant-based hair and skin care brand The Tribe Concepts has an effective solution with their Acne Spot Corrector filled with the goodness of organic cinnamon extract. It treats acne scars on the face, heals pimples and reduces skin blemishes leading to clearer and healthier-looking skin.

Rs. 549 upwards. Available online.

Acne Spot Corrector

Frizz fixing

Come monsoon and many of us find ourselves constantly concerned about flyaways and frizzy hair. Vegan beauty brand Plum’s Moroccan Argan Oil Miracle Oil-Serum claims to reduce frizz by 10 times! It's a blend of Moroccan argan oil that smoothens the strands, moringa oil that strengthens them, jojoba oil that acts as a moisturiser, virgin olive oil adds shine, hibiscus oil revitalises the hair and castor oil promotes their growth.

Rs. 600 upwards. Available online.

Moroccan Argan Oil Miracle Oil-Serum

Gentle cleansing

The moisture in the air can lead to increased bacterial growth on the skin. However, actress Deepika Padukone's self-care brand 82°E has a revolutionary cleanser, Sugarcane Soak, that gently removes excess oil, dirt and dust from pores and purifies the skin. Soak in its sugarcane essence that contributes to a natural glow while mandelic acid aid in diminishing dark spots and balancing the sebum production.

Rs. 1,200 upwards. Available online.

Sugarcane Soak

Treating inflammation

Damp weather invites various skin infections, rashes and allergies that can be treated by reducing skin-inflammatory products. Wellness brand Awshad’s Full Spectrum CBD Oil provides relief from pain and inflammation, soothes skin, manages anxiety, and promotes better sleep.

Rs. 3,200 upwards. Available online.

Awshad’s Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Curing hair fall

If you’ve been out in the rain, you may witness excessive hair fall, sticky scalp or dull hair. Vegan brand Aveda has come up with its Botanical Repair that harnesses the power of plants to completely transform your hair. From strengthening and repairing your hair from within, forming new hair bonds to treating damage and bringing the lost shine, it’s the ultimate gift to caress your hair with.

Rs. 1,800 upwards for a kit. Available online.

Botanical Repair

A genie for skin glow

Our face especially loses radiance and becomes dull during the monsoon season. Increasing sweat further adds to the loss of hydration. To bring back that lasting glow, luxury beauty brand Akihi offers Genie In a Bottle face serum powered by a blend of Ceramide and Hyaluronic Acid. It helps to stimulate collagen production, add nourishment, hydration and bring a luminous glow.

Rs. 2,500 upwards. Available online.

Genie In a Bottle face serum

Pamper your curls

Curly hair beauties often fear stepping out in the rain due to hard water ruining their curls. Hair care brand Fix My Curls’ Moisture Melt Deep Conditioning Hair Mask is designed to rescue your curls with the power of eight curative oils, shea butter, vitamins, and an abundance of fruity goodness to define curls and flex them a bit!

Rs. 1,200 upwards. Available online.

Moisture Melt Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

Timeless beauty

Aloe vera and saffron are touted as magical natural remedies for all skin issues. Ayurvedic skincare brand Sadhev brings the two skin-friendly ingredients in Aloe Vera and Saffron Gel with Kumkumadi Tailam. It has anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties that bring skin radiance, promote regeneration, reduce pimples and leave the skin irresistibly soft like a petal.

Rs. 1,100 upwards. Available online.