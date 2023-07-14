Hair stylist Vaishakhi Haria on monsoon trends

Monsoon might be the most romantic season, but it might not be the best season for skin and hair, especially the latter. The scalp gets itchy and oily and the hair strands start to get frizzier by the day with flaky dandruff embarrassing us at every opportune moment. With celebrity hairstylist Vaishakhi Haria in the city for Schwarzkopf Professional's Essential Looks workshop, we couldn't miss the chance to learn from her some essential haircare tips to keep the mane glowing and growing during monsoon and also about the raging trends this year.

What are the hair trends this wedding season?

This wedding season is all about minimalistic simple looks. Some people will still go for the classic and traditional hairdos but I feel that the coming season is more about minimal styles

like natural loose hair, or sleek effortless looks. Accessories like flowers will never go out of trend but instead of 12 roses earlier, now, it may be only 2 or 3 roses.

Vaishakhi Haria

Some monsoon hair care tips?

Frizz and flakiness are the main concerns during monsoon and dandruff or flakes will always occur if you tie damp hair since dirt and sweat worsen matters. Keep your scalp squeaky clean and get shampoo done even if there’s slight itchiness. The moisture in the air leads to frizzy hair, so conditioning is a must during this time. If the itchiness and flakes persist, apply cleansing shampoos.

What are the casual and party hairdos that are trending?

Top knots, space buns, curtain bangs and sleek hairdos are raging. It’s all about going back to the 90s but with a cool touch to it. For Indian hair, warm tones work well and this season is all about violets and burgundies like aubergine and sun-kissed reds.

Also, there’s no problem with oiling your hair but pil should only be applied on the scalp and not the strands because it takes a whole lot of shampoo to remove the extra oil that also strips the hair of its natural oils. So apply oil on the scalp and keep it on for 2-3 hours before washing it off and do not use oil on sensitised hair since they have open cuticles.