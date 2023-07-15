 Kickstart your skincare routine with these face washes infused with the goodness of neem, watermelon and green tea

Skincare is considered a rejuvenating self-care experience where you embark on a journey towards healthier, happier skin. With several steps to follow and products to apply, it is equally important to get a proper headstart on this routine, which begins with a face wash. Take a look at these five new products that will get your face bright and glowing.

Neem defence

Infused with the goodness of neem, Cleanse Neem Face Wash helps clean out the pores and maintains the oil balance without causing skin dryness. The face wash enriched with liquid extracts of ghritkumari and nimbu, prevents the formation of bacteria and other microbes on the skin surface. ₹599. Available online.

Pearl princess

Pearly White Face Wash containing natural emollients derived from pure Hyderabadi pearls, botanical extracts and aromatic distillates is from Ayouthveda. It helps in deep cleansing and rejuvenating the skin while providing a pearly glow with vitamins, rose water and micronutrients, which restores skin elasticity. ₹419. Available on ayouthveda.com

Berry good

Bayla Skin’s Raspberry + Liquorice Face Wash loaded with 0.5% Hyaluronic acid is best suited for those trying to detoxify, cleanse and hydrate their skin, all in one go. This vegan product nourishes your skin with antioxidants while reducing hyperpigmentation and dark spots. ₹545. Available on bayla.in

Smooth start

Clear+ Smoothie Face Wash comes with salicylic acid, the Face Wash fights acne-causing bacteria, which reduces acne marks and blemishes while drawing out dirt, oil and dead skin cells from your skin. Thanks to the green tea and hyaluronic acid in the product, your face plumps up skin hydration, leaving it fresh and radiant. ₹299. Available on aqualogica.in

Melon love

Dot and Key’s Watermelon & Vitamin C Face Wash Gel, which also features the goodness of cucumber is sulphate-free and cleanses the skin without drying it out. This product is apt for keeping the skin barrier intact and gently unclogging pores. ₹295. Available on dotandkey.com